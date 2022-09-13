The Vintage Fire Museum’s annual Muster, a fun family event, will be Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. A “muster” is a firefighting celebration for displaying equipment and skills.
This year’s Muster is special because also included will be some firefighter skills competition.
Schedule of events for Muster 2022:
• 11 a.m. — A parade of fire trucks will be on Spring Street in Jeffersonville from the Museum at 7th & Spring south to Chestnut. Fire departments and private owners are invited to bring their fire trucks and join in the parade. Assembly begins at 10:15 a.m.
• 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gather outside the Museum to purchase lunch, to watch or take part in the “Firefighter Skills Competition,” and to buy parts, memorabilia, toys, and other items at the “swap meet.” (No fee for people to set up a table and participate in the swap meet.)
• 2 p.m. — Head to the Jeffersonville Riverfront to watch some of the fire trucks pump water far out into the river. Then head back to the Museum to take in anything you may have missed. Snacks and beverages will still be available.
The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the special event. In it is presented the history of firefighting though vintage apparatus, fire safety education is offered using electronic equipment, and firefighters are honored. You can purchase or renew your museum membership for 2023 and you will be able to buy raffle tickets for a vintage bourbon. Visiting the Museum on this day is half price.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact us at 812-282-4705 or vfmuseum@gmail.com for more information.
