CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County man is facing two felonies after police say he put a homemade bomb inside an apartment he had recently been evicted from.
Jeffery D. Clark, 39, is charged with a level 2 felony for possession of a destructive device or explosive and a level 5 felony for manufacturing an explosive device.
Court records show police were called to a residence on State Road 3 in Clark County on Jan. 21 after the homeowner discovered what appeared to be a bomb in the residence after Clark had left. He said he had to evict Clark due to him owing around $4,000 in back rent and having no employment.
He said he'd gone to the apartment to clean when he saw what appeared to be a bomb on the stove although he did not see wires attached. He contacted police who reported finding a clear jar on the stove top, a grey cloth baggie later determined to have bullets also on the stovetop. To the right of the stove was an aerosol can with around 150 nails attached to it with duct tape, next to a bottle of butane.
Police cleared the apartment, and secured the homemade explosive. On searching the home, they did not locate any additional bullets, a firearm or any other related items.
