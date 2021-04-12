NEW ALBANY — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana has announced a new program, the Eviction Prevention Initiative, for Southern Indiana individuals and families who face eviction. This was created to respond to the effects of COVID-19 and new legislation of SEA 148 that makes it easier for landlords to evict.
This effort is being funded by Metro United Way, and as a result, agencies around Southern Indiana have banded together to ensure Hoosiers have the opportunity to remain stably housed when the CDC eviction moratorium is lifted.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana has a team of five staff specifically focused on Eviction Prevention that will spearhead these efforts to serve those facing eviction. If an eviction has been, filed staff from the team will walk alongside clients and landlords to address financial concerns and assist with financial needs. The team will also advocate on behalf of clients within court systems to increase the amount of time a client has to pay toward their rent to prevent potential eviction.
HCSI is currently working with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Community Action of Southern Indiana, Hope Southern Indiana, Salvation Army, New Albany Legal Services, Pro Bono Services and the Trustee's Office on these efforts.
“If the client is evicted, no one wins. If the landlord wants their money, work with the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana so that together we can prevent individuals from losing their homes,” said Alonzo Ramont, director of Eviction Prevention with HCSI.
Residents from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties can apply at https://www.stopmyevictionsoin.org/. To complete an application, you must have the following prepared:
• photo ID
• formal eviction documentation
• rent statement
• current/prior signed lease
• proof of income (earned income, SSI, SSDI, TANF, retirement, child support, unemployment, etc)
"I appreciate Metro United Way Southern Indiana coming to the table to discuss how to fund this project to ensure that Southern Indiana residents stay stably housed,” says Leslea Townsend Cronin, executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana. “This crisis has been looming since COVID shut Indiana down last year and we are happy to have such great partnerships to ensure our community remains stable."
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, contact the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana at 812-202-6589 or go online to soinhomeless.org.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana exists to address homelessness and its causes in the community by increasing advocacy and awareness, coordinating efforts, and influencing policy decisions. For more information about the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana find the organization on Facebook @homelesscoalitionsi, email info@soinhomeless.org, or visit soinhomeless.org.
