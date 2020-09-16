JEFFERSONVILLE — A forensic analyst testified Wednesday that multiple pieces of evidence collected in a 2014 Clark County homicide contained both the victim and defendant's DNA.
Nicole Hoffman, forensic scientist and analyst at the Indiana State Police laboratory in Evansville, took the stand at the start of the fourth day of testimony in the murder trial of 39-year-old Joseph Oberhansley. He's charged with murder, rape and burglary in the death of ex-girlfriend 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton.
The victim's body was found mutilated at her Locust Street home roughly seven hours after police were called there for a domestic issue with Oberhansley; police testified that Oberhansley was at the home when her body was found Sept. 11, 2014.
Among the items Hoffman, the state's 13th witness, testified to Wednesday were a knife found on Oberhansley, a jigsaw, frying pan, kitchen tongs, a dinner plate with eating utensils, a shirt found on the bathroom floor, DNA swabs from Oberhansley's hands and an evidence collection kit taken from the victim post mortem.
On samples taken from the frying pan; jigsaw blade and shirt taken from the bathroom, blood was detected and Blanton's DNA present; Oberhansley's DNA was also present on the frying pan, Hoffman testified.
The knife found on the defendant contained the possible presence of blood, which was undetermined; the plate and eating utensils also contained Blanton's DNA.
Swabs taken from Oberhansley's right hand and left palm indicated a mixture of DNA — Oberhansley's was assumed and Blanton's was detected.
From an evidence collection kit taken from the victim, Hoffman testified to the possible presence of seminal fluid in multiple areas, and Oberhansley's DNA confirmed in at least one sample.
On cross-examination, Defense attorney Brent Westerfeld questioned the witness on specifics of how DNA analysis works and how long live sperm could be detected in a sample. Referencing text materials, it was established that live sperm can be detected for five to seven days within a body cavity and non-live cells for up to 17 days.
Westerfeld asked if it can prove that sexual abuse occurred.
"Simply because you find seminal material doesn't establish sexual assault, correct?" he asked the scientist.
"Correct," she answered.
And although the evidence box is checked to indicate the victim and defendant had been in a recent consensual relationship and had lived together, that information has no bearing on how the evidence is tested — it's for jury purposes, she said.
"The results I get from the test do not give any information on...how it got there," Hoffman said.
Earlier in the trial, a friend of Blanton's testified that the victim had confided in her that Oberhansley had raped her multiple times the weekend prior to her death that Thursday. In his charges, Oberhansley is accused of raping her the morning of her death.
Court broke for lunch around noon and was expected to resume around an hour later.
