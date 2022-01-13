The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is accepting enrollment applications. New classes begin Feb. 21 at all 15 Excel Center locations, one of which is at 1329 Applegate Lane in Clarksville.
Students who have left high school are able to pick up where they left off at The Excel Center and earn a Core 40 high school diploma. Owned and operated by Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, The Excel Center offers flexible scheduling and expedited curriculum, which helped over 730 adults graduate with a state-recognized diploma in the 2020-21 school year.
Designed to meet the needs of adults, The Excel Center helps students prepare for life after high school by offering college credits and industry-recognized certification courses — all at no cost. The Excel Center Class of 2021 earned a 98% college and career readiness rate.
Free on-site child care and transportation assistance are also available to students.
Those interested in enrolling at The Excel Center can apply online at excelcenter.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information or for assistance completing their application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.