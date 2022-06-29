The Excel Center, Goodwill’s free high school for adults, will recognize its newest class of graduates Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ogle Center at IU Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Rd., New Albany.
According to the U.S. Census, 11% of Clark County residents 18 years and older lack a high school diploma, which significantly limits their job opportunities.
“In a year that has challenged so many of us, these students persevered — putting in the work day in and day out to see their educational dreams realized,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president and chief mission and education officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “They’re graduating not only with their diploma, but — most importantly — with the skills and tools necessary to pave a brighter path forward for generations to come.
As a teenager, Shanalin Connery was driven and ambitious, but she grew up in an unstable environment. She was forced out of her home at 17 and left school soon after. Though she had big dreams, Shanalin’s hardships continued into her twenties.
“By the time I was 24, I had four kids, was in an abusive relationship and had no additional help,” Shanalin saud. “I didn’t know how I was going to get by.”
Honoring a pact she made with her late brother to finish her education, Shanalin enrolled at The Excel Center at the age of 27. Within just a few months, she had completed her courses and Certified Medical Assistance certification.
Graduating at the top of her class, Shanalin walked across the stage with a job offer from a local hospital. Today she works for St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in the OBGYN office while pursuing her degree to become a Registered Nurse.
With 15 campuses across central and southern Indiana, The Excel Center has graduated more than 6,000 adults with an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma. Through the integration of industry-recognized certification training and dual-credit requirements, The Excel Center also positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.