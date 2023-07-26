Doors will open on July 31, 2023, for all 16 central and southern Indiana campuses of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana’s The Excel Center for the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
The Excel Center Southern Indiana is at 1328 Applegate Ln., Clarksville.
The Excel Center allows adults who have previously dropped out of school to pick up where they left off and provides individualized support and resources to meet their goals. With a fast-paced curriculum and flexible scheduling, students can graduate quickly and prepare for postsecondary pathways. The Excel Center also offers students free on-site child care, transportation assistance, dual credit courses and industry-recognized certification opportunities at no cost.
According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly half a million Hoosiers over the age of 18 lack a high school diploma. The Excel Center has helped over 8,000 Indiana adults graduate since 2010, with a 99% college and career readiness rate.
“The Excel Center opens a pathway to higher-wage careers and postsecondary opportunities for adults and families in our communities,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president and chief mission & education officer at Goodwill. “Our staff members are uniquely prepared to empower students and partner with community leaders so that Excel Center graduates can translate their Core 40 High School Diploma plus industry-recognized certification into further education and employment success and economic mobility for themselves and their children.”
Lizbeth Cruz Gonzalez, a 2023 Excel Center graduate, had constantly been striving for the best opportunities in her life, even from a young age. Originally from Mexico, Lizbeth wanted to pursue her education, but it came with challenges.
“Education in Mexico is basic with a lack of opportunities for growth and professional development,” Lizbeth said. “I only managed to reach the 11th grade.”
She eventually moved to the United States with her husband for new opportunities, where they raised their two children and hoped to provide a bright future for them. As her children grew older, Lizbeth realized that she wanted to complete her high school education and that she could achieve her goals in America.
“What I liked most about attending The Excel Center is that it has really exceptional staff,” Lizbeth explained. “The teachers are trained to support all kinds of students. Even if your language is different, they help you. And the life coaches’ interest in their students is impressive, as they will always solve your doubts and help you when you need it.”
Designed to meet the unique needs of adult students, The Excel Center provides barrier removal services such as transportation assistance and flexible scheduling. Free, onsite child care is also available to learners with small children, which Lizbeth found helpful while she attended classes.
Lizbeth also earned English 111, Math 123 and CINS 101 dual credits and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Home Health Aide industry-recognized certifications while enrolled, putting her on a path to success and a better-than-average wage post-graduation.
According to research conducted by the Lab of Economic Opportunities at the University of Notre Dame, Excel Center graduates increase their earnings by 39% compared to their peers. After graduation this summer, Lizbeth hopes to become a nurse.
“Over the next five years, I plan to attend college, obtain a degree and be able to work as a registered nurse,” Lizbeth explains. “It is an honor for me to be able to inspire other people to continue with their school education. Continuing to study will help you have clarity about your future and get closer to your professional and personal goals!”
Enrollment for The Excel Center is now open for July and August classes. Adults who wish to begin classes right away can go to excelcenter.org/enroll or call 317-524-3925.
