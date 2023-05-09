SOUTHERN INDIANA — Megan Stofer, local coordinator at Education First (EF) High School Exchange Year, said hosting an exchange student is a chance to build an “extended global family.”
So far this year, Stofer has connected seven exchange students to local families, allowing them to attend Southern Indiana high schools next school year. She is actively seeking additional host families to volunteer through the international exchange program.
Sellersburg resident Jessica Day said that since she started hosting exchange students, “it’s just added so much to our family.” She and her husband are in their second year as a host family.
This school year, the Day family is hosting two exchange students, including Alix Foucault from France and Francesca Lamberti from Italy. They are attending Silver Creek High School.
Next school year, they will host two students, including one from Sweden and one from The Netherlands.
“It’s just more people to love,” Day said. “It’s more people to add, and you can’t have too much family. It’s so much more of the world brought into your home.”
The program is beneficial for both the host family and the exchange students, she said.
“We both get something out of it because they get to come over and be a part of an American family and get to experience American schools and different things we do as a family — how we eat, how we celebrate holidays like Halloween and Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Day said.
“We only have boys, so we’re getting to experience what it’s like to have daughters because we would never have that otherwise,” she said. “My sons get to have big sisters.”
The two exchange students they hosted last year visited them again this year, “so you don’t lose the connections when they go home,” she said.
The cultural exchange has been rewarding, Day said.
“We get to learn about how things are done in France and Italy, and they get to share not just things in their culture, but there are times when Alix wants to fix crepes for school, and we get to learn how to do that,” she said. “For Thanksgiving, [Francesca] made tiramisu and took it to my family’s Thanksgiving.”
The exchange students through the EF program bring their own spending money and health insurance, and the host family provides room, board and transportation, Stofer said.
The EF program offers local support for host families and exchange students throughout the year. She and her assistant meet the students and families at coffee shops, and they organize fun events such as roller skating and trips to Holiday World.
Stofer said the program typically places 17 to 24 students with local families. It is best to get students placed with families before the end of the school year to coordinate and get permission from the schools.
“The closer we are to school being out, the more difficult it gets,” she said “It’s not that it can’t be done over the summer — I’ve done many placements through the summer, but it’s a little bit harder to get the forms signed.”
The program works with local residents to find a student who is a good match for their family, Stofer said.
The “really, really simple things” are among the most exciting parts of hosting an exchange student, she said.
“It’s like the first time the kid goes through a carwash or the first time they experience carving a turkey at Thanksgiving or the first time they have a s’more at a bonfire,” she said.
It also brings “a lot of knowledge and global thinking” to local students, Stofer said.
“Not only are the kids coming over learning what it’s like to live in America, but the kids here are also able to learn a lot about what it is to live there as well by being able to interact with [the exchange students] and ask them questions and continue those relationships,” she said.
Stofer said hosting an exchange student is a way to expand one’s family, and they are much more than just guests.
“It really feels like a lifelong relationship that you get to build on forever,” she said.
