An opening reception for a new exhibit featuring the works of two local residents will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery in New Albany.
The exhibit is titled Carol and Cheryl in the Garden. It features works from Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe – neighbors and friends who reside in Floyds Knobs. They share a love of creating art and gardening, so it is fitting that they combine their talents in an art exhibit with a garden theme.
Ulrich-Barnett’s ceramic/mixed media pieces and Tobe’s paintings invite gallery visitors to enjoy a garden tour in the middle of winter.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. There will be a meet the artist hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will run through March 3.
The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery is located at 137 E. Main St. For more information, email julie@artseed.art.
