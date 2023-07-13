FLOYDS KNOBS — The glassy-smooth stillness of the lake was interrupted only by the ripples of the bobber disturbing the water. The ear-to-ear grin on the little girl's face announced her approval of the cast upon the waters at Mount St. Francis in Floyds Knobs.
The lake was one of the few calm things on the beautiful 400-acre property of the Retreat Center. Brother Don Bassana, the interim retreat director, had his eyes on the families at the lake. These families are enjoying a brief retreat at the Mount, working through the services of the New Albany Housing Authority (NAHA). The programs help families move toward self-sufficiency and success.
NAHA Executive Director David Duggins has long been connected with the programs of Mount St. Francis.
“My family was very involved at the Mount when I was a kid. When we wanted to provide some experiences for our families in the outdoors and nature, this seemed like a natural fit,” Duggins said.
The people used the Mount for an overnight retreat. Duggins and Bassana will talk soon to continue and expand the program.
Duggins explained, “Our organization wants to help families gain economic independence. We are an HUD program that helps develop the skills and experiences of families. Having a retreat here expands our families' horizons.”
Bassana juggles a busy and diverse schedule. One day he officiates at a funeral, the next he is helping a young elementary-aged girl bait her fishing hook. Even at the lake, calls came in from agencies about financial grants and a representative wanting to tour and inspect the forest. The diversity speaks to one of the Mount's greatest strengths.
“Many people think the Mount is a place for very religious people to go to retreat from society,” Bassana said. “The exact opposite is true. We want to reach out to the community and demonstrate what we have learned from our religion.”
The emphasis upon reaching the community comes from the pages of the Scripture.
“The Bible continually talks about ministering to the widows and orphans. We want to help those who cannot help themselves,” Bassana said.
There is something going on at the Mount almost every day of the summer. Bassana said that it takes about 55 volunteers to keep the programs of the Mount running.
“Our outreach to the community would not exist if it were not for our volunteers. Volunteers run the bees program and we sell the honey in the gift shop, another program that is completely run by volunteers,” he said.
The shop is open five days a week and is hoping to expand to a seven-day program. Other volunteers help staff the kitchen and camping facilities, the rope programs, and many other events which take place throughout the year.
Associate Director Judy Ribar puts “hands and feet” on many of the outreach ideas. Organization, structure, and the gift of working with people are among Ribar's many talents. She bring about 41 years of teaching experience to her role at the Retreat Center. Assumption High School was her home for 34 of those years.
Bassana exclaimed, “Judy's impact on the Mount shines brightly in how smoothly things run.”
Spending time together in the serene environment of the Mount has a tremendous impact on a group and an individual. The families from New Albany Housing Authority learned important lessons on working together to achieve goals. Soon the members of the Shawnee High School football team will experience the development of teamwork and leadership during their retreat.
The peace that rippled across the lake splashes across the heart. The Retreat Center at Mount Saint Francis truly becomes a sanctuary for the soul.
