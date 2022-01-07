SOUTHERN INDIANA — New COVID-19 variants, a midterm election and inflation may concern investors, but financial advisers are sticking to familiar advice when it comes to 2022.
Stay diversified, don’t buy or sell stocks based on emotion and don’t be scared of investing based on media coverage of trending topics, advisers recommend.
“We think 2022 will be a year of moderation,” said Angelo Kourkafas, CFA and investment strategist for Edward Jones.
COVID, SUPPLY CHAIN AND INFLATION
The markets endured the biggest global disruption in generations when COVID-19’s emergence led to shutdowns of businesses and manufacturers, disrupting supply chains and leading to massive temporary layoffs.
But two years later, even though the pandemic has lasted longer than most initially expected, Kourkafas said the virus is having less and less of an effect on businesses and consumers.
“In a way, we’ve learned to live with it,” said Kourkafas, whose analysis has been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, FORTUNE magazine and the U.S. News & World Report.
Kourkafas emphasized that COVID-19 will continue to have an effect on markets and economies, but predicted the impact will be much less in 2022 compared to 2020.
The availability of vaccinations and treatments are among the reasons why advisers believe markets won’t be as susceptible to sustained swings from COVID-19 in 2022, though they caution that the virus will remain at the forefront in terms of media coverage.
“We make it very clear with our clients that any new variant that comes out, at first in particular, there’s going to be some knee-jerk reactions,” said Dave Lobeck, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Southern Indiana.
Advisers also believe supply chain issues will lessen in 2022 after 2021 was marked with problems and shortages. Last year was also defined by an economy boosted with stimulus. The massive federal packages gave consumers more money to spend, but they also were considered to have contributed to rises in inflation.
Households spent more money on goods than services, a reversal in typical consumer demand. Shortages led to hikes in prices and inflation followed suit.
“For this year, if we do see high inflation persist, that means the Federal Reserve is going to have to do more to fight it,” Kourkafas said.
He predicted that inflation should normalize by the second half of 2022.
“If the public health situation improves with Omicron and supply is able to catch up for the increased demand for goods, that should help ease some of the inflation pressures,” Kourkafas said.
MIDTERM ELECTIONS
“Politics always generate headlines, but in terms of actual impact to the economy and the markets, I think the path of inflation and the central bank is going to be more impactful,” Kourkafas said.
The 2022 midterm elections may sway control of Congress from Democrat to Republican, but advisers don’t believe the outcome will have much of an effect long-term on markets.
Lobeck pointed to multiple studies that examined the correlation between Republican or Democratic control and performance of markets.
“The interesting thing that comes out is that it’s basically a horse race that’s pretty much nose-to-nose,” Lobeck said.
The almost yearly battle between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling is another example of a political issue that causes short-term consternation in the markets, but doesn’t really have a long-term impact, Kourkafas said.
“We haven’t seen the stocks reacting much because at the end of the day, the hope and the common knowledge is nobody wants a default and it’s never happened,” he said.
STAY THE COURSE
Studies have also proven that in order to make money in the long haul, investors must be committed and stay the course, Lobeck said.
That means investors must stomach short-term volatility, and perhaps even use it as a buy-in opportunity for adding stocks to their portfolios while others are jumping ship, he continued.
“You have to stay invested,” Lobeck said. “If you can control your emotions and not make rash decisions, anyone can be a successful investor.”
Sometimes staying the course can mean being conservative on investments. For example, Lobeck said cryptocurrency has garnered a lot of attention over the past two years, but it remains a volatile and hard to predict option for investment.
Lobeck and Kourkafas are both optimistic about 2022.
“I feel like we’re in a better place than we were a year ago,” Lobeck said.
Kourkafas predicts that emerging markets globally will find their footing this year after struggling somewhat during the initial years of the pandemic.
Market confidence domestically should also continue its upward trend, he continued.
“We think for the year the bull market has room to run although with more moderate returns and potentially higher volatility,” Kourkafas said.