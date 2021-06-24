SOUTHERN INDIANA — Experts have not yet determined what is causing the illness and deaths of songbirds in Indiana, the Midwest and parts of the South.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received many reports of sick and dying birds in the state. Birds are showing neurological signs of illness and issues of swelling and crusty discharge on their eyes.
Species such as the blue jay, American robin, common grackle, Northern cardinal and European starling are among those affected.
Indiana DNR has partnered with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (IN ADDL) and USGS National Wildlife Health Center for the investigation.
Allisyn Gillet, an ornithologist with Indiana DNR, said that as of Thursday afternoon, birds with the symptoms were reported in Clark, Marion, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake counties. Birds with the illness also have been reported in parts of Kentucky, including Jefferson County.
In Indiana, there have been about 100 birds altogether reported to have these symptoms. This includes 30 to 40 reported directly to the Indiana DNR and others reported by wildlife rehabilitation centers in the state.
Three birds have been reported with these symptoms in Clark County, but they have not been reported in Floyd County at this time.
The birds have been reported in suburban areas, mostly in people’s yards, Gillet said.
Indiana DNR started receiving reports of birds displaying these symptoms in early June, according to Gillet.
IN ADDL has tested for both bacterial and viral diseases with samples from 12 birds in the Bloomington area, but the diagnostic results are still pending, Gillet said.
“We haven’t gotten any affirmative test results,” she said. “We know specifically it’s not West Nile virus causing, nor is it avian influenza,” she said. “They haven’t come to any conclusive results yet.”
Gillet encourages people to use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to report birds showing these particular symptoms.
“The birds have crusty, gooey or swollen eyes,” she said. “Some are almost blind and can’t see out of their eyes because they’re so swollen.”
“They’re also exhibiting neurological issues,” she said. “There’s extreme lethargy, and they will move their heads in strange ways, like tilt their head back like it’s too heavy, then put their head back up, and it will slowly fall back.”
