WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress is set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in a joint session Wednesday, but President Donald Trump continues to make unfounded allegations of voter fraud and a number of GOP lawmakers have said publicly that they intend to contest the Electoral College certifications.
As the joint session approaches, the News and Tribune spoke with political science scholars and local party leaders who say they are worried these continued challenges to the election results could set a dangerous precedent.
Members of the House and Senate will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to formally count the Electoral College votes. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the session as president of the Senate.
Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is among a group of 12 Republican senators who have said they intend to contest Biden’s Electoral College victory.
In a joint statement, Braun and 10 other senators said they are planning to vote against certifying electors from states challenged by Trump, and they are calling for a commission to conduct “an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in those states.”
“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed,” the statement reads. "By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”
In a recording of a conversation between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, Trump urged the state official to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win and claimed without presenting evidence that the results were a “scam.” The recording was first published last weekend by The Washington Post.
Trump and his allies have repeatedly attempted to challenge election results. None of the about 60 lawsuits seeking to overturn election results in key battleground states has been successful.
Sen. Todd Young of Indiana had not responded to the News and Tribune’s request for comment as of press time, nor has Young announced how he will vote in the joint session.
The News and Tribune also reached out to the office of Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who represents Indiana’s 9th congressional district, but he had not provided a statement as of press time.
Hollingsworth was among the lawmakers who signed on to an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit contesting election results in four battleground states. The case was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Joe Wert, political science professor at Indiana University Southeast, said he worries about the precedent that will be set by contesting the election results.
“It creates a precedent, and these kind of things are going to happen again,” he said. “It kind of undermines democracy, really, and the least of what it is doing is sowing concern among the electorate — are our elections safe, secure and legitimate? Suddenly now every election becomes a target, and that becomes dangerous for democracy.”
However, Wert notes that these efforts will almost certainly fail, saying it is “just a last-ditch, hopeless effort by Trump and his supporters.”
“Assuming that it’s only 12 and not like 51 of them, this isn't going to change the course of the election outcome,” Wert said. "There are more than enough Republicans in the Senate saying they accept the election outcome.”
Wert said the distrust among parties, the unfounded allegations of voting fraud and challenges to election outcomes will make it “extremely difficult for anyone to govern.”
“In the long term, [change] has to happen from the top from national elected officials,” he said. “They have to decide they’re going to put party differences aside and are going to get along and work together.”
Steven Webster, an assistant professor of political science at IU Bloomington, has conducted research focused on political behavior and public opinion, including mass partisanship.
Like Wert, Webster also says the challenges to election results set "a dangerous precedent that people can protest results when they don’t like the outcome,” comparing it to not being able to “put the toothpaste back in the tube.”
“When you have U.S. senators saying an election outcome is illegitimate, especially when they are not providing proof, it does weaken the bonds of trust between Americans and institutions, be it electoral institutions or governing institutions,” Webster said. “Trust of government is important for bipartisanship to work on any level.”
Trump has encouraged his supporters to rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to protest the election results. Webster said he worries this could lead “to a flashpoint where some dangerous things could happen.”
Webster said it is important for Republican elected officials “who can shape public opinion" to provide truthful statements about the election and publicly state that they believe in the legitimacy of the election outcome.
Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, said these challenges to election outcomes "erode the fabric that ties us together” as a nation.”
“I think it’s really important to underline that these elections are administered by Democrats and Republicans,” Dickey said. “There’s not just one side running the ballgame. They’ve been certified now by the state. Our democracy is founded on the peaceful transfer of power, and it’s very concerning.”
Dickey said Braun is “essentially voting to undermine democracy” with his plans to vote against certifying certain electors.
“It’s well past the time that Republicans have to stop pandering to Trump here — they’ve really got to focus on what is best for nation and what is best for the nation is to move forward from a legitimate election and not continue to throw up obstacles,” he said.
Scott Stewart, Floyd County Republican precinct committee member, criticized the president’s efforts to overturn the election results.
"I have been uncomfortable with many of the things President Trump has done and tweeted, but I am especially concerned about his unwillingness to commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” he said. "This diminishes the legitimacy of American democracy at home and abroad.“
Stewart said he is disappointed that Braun and Hollingsworth have joined efforts to challenge the election results, saying it is “not the American way.”
Stewart said officials “cannot be questioning the very legitimacy of our democracy at a time that we face historically difficult challenges.”
He said he has been a Republican since he first voted in the primary election in 1972, and he was worked for Republican politicians such as Richard Lugar, Dan Quayle and Mitch Daniels. He said the party “must stand for the truth.”
"It is unclear to me whether the GOP will long endure after this episode,” Stewart said. "I am convinced, however, that unless the party rises to the defense of democracy, it will not deserve to. Integrity matters."
