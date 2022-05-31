SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s a good week to spend some time in the shade as temperatures are expected to break the 90-degree mark this week.
Although Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said people aren’t acclimated to warm weather just yet so they need to make plans to stay safe.
“Plan your day and plan it accordingly, as best you can,” he said. “Any major outdoor activities...plant, hose earlier in the day or later in the day when temperatures are a little cooler.”
People should make sure to stay hydrated and not only take in fluids once they’re thirsty. Dr. Yazel also said to pay attention to medications, because often high heat can interfere with medications or cause side effects.
It’s also important to use sunscreen or clothing with SPF protection.
“I tell people go SPF 50 or even higher,” Yazel said. “Obviously there’s certain skin types and some can get away with lower SPFs without getting burnt and things like. The higher the SPF the better, especially if you’re a fair-skinned individual who’s more susceptible (to sunburn.)”
People also need to watch out for signs like heat exhaustion, which include confusion or an altered mental state.
The Town of Clarksville is keeping tabs on hot temperatures with its Beat the Heat Program, established last year thanks to a grant from Indiana University.
The program runs until next year and the goal is to mitigate the public health impacts of extreme heat. The only other town in Indiana to receive this funding is Richmond.
“The program is to identify how each community was impacted by extreme heat and develop a plan,” said Heat Relief Coordinator Bronte Murrell.
Murrell said that since the program’s inception last summer the group has worked with community members to determine how each area of the town is impacted by extreme heat and the steps needed to combat the heat.
“The plan will be in front of The Planning Commission (Wednesday) night,” Murrell said. “Then it will be going in front of the Town Council at their June 21s meeting.”
The plan consists of 26 strategies to fight extreme heat, including how the town can let people know about upcoming heatwaves and how to protect its most vulnerable citizens. It will also look at ways Clarksville can contribute to lowering temperatures in the future, which includes improving the tree canopy in the town and using lighter-colored building materials, to reflect as opposed to retain heat.
As for keeping cool, Murrell said that currently people can go to the Clarksville Library to catch a break. However, people are asked to be engaged with the library’s services while using the facility.
Pets also need to be kept safe in the summer months. New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter Director David Hall said it’s important to remember concrete and cement is hot on animal’s feet too, and to make sure to limit exposure on hot days.
“People have to stop taking their animals along when they go for that short trip for the grocery,” Hall said. “..the temperature in the car can go up so fast, people don’t realize how fast it can go up.”
Chlorine from the pool can also irritate the skin of animals, so Hall’s advice is for owners to be sure their pets are used to the water and they need to think about that before letting them swim with the family.
Cats and dogs also need to stay hydrated in the heat.
“There’s nothing wrong with freezing a bowl of water and putting it out for your pet for a day,” he said. “Frozen water is just as nice as fresh water is nice.”
