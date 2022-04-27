JEFFERSONVILLE — On Tuesday, the Floyd County Historical Society got together for a slightly different type of meeting. Instead of holding the event at the Floyd County Public Library as usual, participants met at the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville.
Though the building is not very large, it’s packed full of history. They have everything, from photo albums to vintage fire vehicles, on display for patrons to see. One of their oldest artifacts includes a hand pump device that was used during the mid-1700s. Also, at the front of the building, there is gift merchandise for sale.
Chair of the museum's board, Curtis Peters, was the main speaker, and he briefly touched on the history of firefighting in New Albany and other townships of Floyd County. The idea for the museum came from a businessman named Fred Conway, who wanted to display all the old firefighting items he had collected and restored over the years. After Conway died, everything he’d accrued remained locked away for several years until an organization called the Friends of the New Albany Fire Museum Inc. purchased the entire collection so it could be put on display, carrying out Conway’s dream. The museum went through a few location changes before it settled along Spring Street.
Peters then displayed pictures on the TV screen of items the museum does not house but are significant artifacts of our local history in firefighting. He vocalized his genuine enthusiasm for the evening’s event.
“It’s a great honor to be involved,” Peters said.
After his lecture, Peters invited participants to partake of the free light refreshments and wander through the museum, where a handful of different speakers were stationed to talk about various pieces of firefighting equipment. Once a small group formed around a featured artifact, the presenter told them about its history and mechanics.
Peters talked about the Philadelphia-style pumper, which was named after the Pennsylvania city in which it was first used. The particular one housed in the museum was built around 1850 by the William Jeffers Company of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Those kinds of mechanisms required a large number of volunteer firefighters to pump gallons of water and properly aim the hoses so they could put out the flames. When the old-fashioned pumpers were deemed obsolete following the development of new firefighting technology, they were sent to junkyards. In 1896, the Veteran Volunteers Firemen’s Association of Louisville retrieved and restored the one which our small group had gathered around. The decorative, large piece of equipment was produced for New Albany.
“This is a New Albany piece, and that’s why it belongs here,” Peters said about the fire engine.
Once participants had a chance to walk around to view and learn about some of the artifacts, Peters called everyone to the front to see a fire simulation demonstration.
Everyone then gathered around Bill Stone, who is also a member of the board of directors. He showed a “burning” toaster and microwave oven that released non-toxic smoke. He then asked participants how to safely deal with the situation.
“I like to emphasize the equipment. We appreciate the grant that gave us money. We are only one of three in the country that has this equipment," Stone said.
He was referring to the new, state-of-the-art smart technology they purchased for the museum to use for its fire safety demonstrations. He went on to say the manufacturing company in Pennsylvania could troubleshoot the equipment remotely, if need be. The appliances in the kitchen are also real and fully functional. They come in handy for any event which calls for the museum coordinators to prepare and cook food.
Right beside the kitchen area is a partial replica of a child’s bedroom, which will be another site of future fire simulator demonstrations. Stone emphasized how important it is for children to trust the firemen who come to help them and feel safe. The new fire safety portion of the museum is a good place for people of all ages to learn what to do in the event of a fire.
The historical society and Peters were pleased with the overall turnout, as there were more people in attendance than they had anticipated.
