NEW ALBANY — For many Hoosiers, the Lewis and Clark expedition holds great historical significance. Thursday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society joined a program presented by guest speaker Diane Stepro.
Stepro is in charge of genealogy and local history at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her program was about John Shields, a valued member of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The event was called John Shields: Gunsmith and Blacksmith of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Bob Sterrett opened the meeting and introduced the guest speaker. He then informed the audience Shields was an early settler of Georgetown.
Stepro’s presentation was accompanied with a slideshow on the large screen televisions. She gave the participants a brief biography of Shields.
“He was one of the two gunsmiths of the expedition,” she said of Shields who was born in 1769 in Harrisonburg in Augusta County, Virginia. Their family then moved to Tennessee and then Kentucky and finally Indiana after that.
Stepro resumed her lecture about Shield’s lineage.
“Most likely, the Shields family were Quakers...and there is a rumor their family was related to Daniel Boone’s,” she said.
The Shields are also believed to be related to the Tiptons and the Prathers, who were other early settlers near Clark and Floyd Counties.
However, Stepro said the Shields’ entire family dynamic was confusing. At least a handful of the children did not survive childhood, and the average lifespan was only around 35 at that time. She then continued to list the names of more of Shield’s family members. As of today, however, Shields does not have any living descendants.
Though many Spanish and French travelers made their own treks through various U.S. territories, Lewis and Clark were the most famous because of their expedition. In 1804, the party set out to explore the new land the U.S. had purchased from France. A slide containing a map of what the United States looked like around 1803 then appeared on the screens.
Shields was recruited into the expedition because of his great gunsmithing and blacksmithing skills, but that did not mean he was always in everybody’s good graces, as Stepro elucidated.
“Shields also had a bit of a temper. He and his cousin, John Colter, were actually court-martialed for threatening the life of Sergeant John Ordway, but all was forgiven, and the team continued to make great contributions to the expedition,” Stepro said.
“Shields also had difficulty being obedient and taking orders at first, but he eventually became much more well-behaved and adjusted to the military lifestyle.”
Shields used his mechanical resources and made guns and simple tools out of scraps of other materials he had found. He also helped keep food in the mouths of the other members of his party by trading with some of the Native Americans he met during the expedition’s travels.
Stepro’s slideshow also showed the audience a handwritten letter to Meriwether Lewis Henry Dearborn had received in Vincennes, which poses the question as to the exact route the party had taken. Then, a map of the Indiana Buffalo Trace was projected on the screens.
The expedition’s return was a triumph, as many waiting back home were elated because of the fact they returned having lost only one member of their party. In 1807, Shields and Squire Boone moved to Harrison County.
“Sadly, Shields only lived for a couple more years in Harrison County before he passed away in 1809. Shields is buried in a small cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana,” Stepro said about his final resting place.
The presentation was interesting and informative, as participants learned quite a lot about a vital member of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
After the main part of the program, participants talked about their own experiences related to Floyd and Harrison Counties, as well as some of the surrounding areas.
