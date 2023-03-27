SELLERSBURG — Thursday evening at the Sellersburg Library, Jim Mead gave a lecture about the Falls of the Ohio State Park. Main topics included the history of the park and bridges, as well as several types of fossils found near the area.
Mead has been a volunteer at the park for over 12 years. As soon as the program began, he provided an overview of what he would be discussing and mentioned how much the park has changed since 2016, which is only seven years ago.
The speaker accompanied his lecture with photographs and slides, starting with a few overhead shots.
“Our state park is the smallest park in Indiana,” Mead said, but that should not hinder one’s enjoyment while visiting.
One interesting piece of local history is Corn Island. Also known as Dunmore’s Island, its total size was estimated to be around 43 acres. Corn Island was founded and settled by George Rogers Clark in 1778. The settlers remained for quite some time after Clark’s campaign had ended. After that, they moved to the mainland, which was then established as Louisville. All that land is currently underwater and has largely been since the late 1880s, when environmental factors caused it to become submerged.
The presenter also gave the audience information about some of the local bridges and showed us a few slides allowing us to see what they looked like several decades ago.
Mead then showed participants a slide of the outside of the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center in Clarksville, giving us a glimpse of its interesting architecture and talking a little about what is inside.
Fossils are prominent in this area, and many of them that were found around here are featured in various museums across the country. Some were neatly displayed on one of the tables in the meeting room, and participants were invited to look at them after the program.
The beginnings of the Ohio River resulted from glaciers that formed as what experts claim were millions of years ago.
“So when the glaciers came down, all that water was forced down over the years into our valleys,” Mead said about the river’s origins.
The flood of 1937 wasn’t the only flood that had impacted our area. As recently as 2018, floods had changed the landscape, as evidenced by the before and after photos Mead showed us of some of the areas surrounding the park. The differences were astounding.
“Also, there was a lot of excess water during the later winter and early spring months,” he went on to explain concerning the higher volume of water.
Workers built dams around the river during the 1910s. They incorporated wickets, which were created in an attempt to control the water flow. However, the wickets were very high-maintenance and had to be adjusted every time the water level changed. Some of the workers lost their lives while maintaining the wickets.
Mead then showed participants slideshow photos of woolly mammoth remains which were discovered in Indiana. He also displayed reproductions of Native American residents of the Shawnee tribes. Those are just some of the features currently on display at the Interpretive Center.
Fossils which archaeologists have found over the years give us glimpses of lifeforms different from the kinds we are used to seeing in our area today. Aside from fossils, Mead gave us information and showed various corals which have also been discovered in our area. He named all the corals and showed us slides of each one.
One of the books Mead mentioned is "Probing the Wonders of the Falls" by Kenny Karem. Copies of that and other educational books are available at the Interpretive Center. For those who would like to learn more about the Falls of the Ohio, please visit the website at: https://www.fallsoftheohio.org/ or their Interpretive Center’s page at: https://www.fallsoftheohio.org/interpretive-center/.
