NEW ALBANY — Since opening last week, New Albany's first new hotel in more than 20 years has already seen quite a few guests.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, a Marriott hotel, opened its doors last Wednesday, and the City of New Albany presented a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the new hotel at 108 Daisy Summit. The hotel is the first phase of the city's Summit Springs development, located on the hill overlooking State Street at the junction of interstates 64 and 265.
The hotel features more than 80 rooms, an indoor gym and pool and an outdoor fire pit. The hotel is also partnering with Baptist Health Floyd to provide reduced rates for cancer patients receiving care at the hospital or other nearby facilities, and many rooms in the hotel offer features to accommodate the patients.
Developer Lloyd Abdoo, a member of Floyd Host LLC, the company that owns the hotel, said the New Albany hotel has seen plenty of business since its soft opening last week.
"I've opened a lot of hotels," he said. "I've built a lot of hotels. This hotel did not open like a normal hotel would open. In the first two hours we opened this hotel, we rented four rooms, which is normal. In the second two hours, we rented 45 rooms. In the third two hours, this hotel completely filled up, and it has been virtually full ever since. So what that tells me is that the money the city spent on this infrastructure and on this development up here will not just be for this one hotel — there's obviously a need and there's obviously a market."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed excitement for the opening of the city's new hotel, saying the location offers "beauty, proximity and convenience to our metro area."
"This hotel offers the amenities that any traveler could ever want, plus a bird's-eye view of our historic river city," he said. "You can see from here the fall colors starting to emerge throughout the hustle and bustle of our State Street corridor."
Pat Kelley, Summit Springs' developer, said he is proud to have the hotel in New Albany, and it's "just the beginning" of a great development. Kelley also worked with local sculptor and surveyor David Ruckman to create the two bison sculptures at the Buffalo Art Park, located just down the road from the new hotel.
"This development will be an asset to the community, and we are now ready for guests, hosts and visitors to explore and enjoy Southern Indiana and Louisville and everything it has to offer," Kelley said.
The Marriott hotel is New Albany's third mainstream hotel, and John Lopp of Lopp Commercial said he would like to build a second hotel at Summit Springs if Fairfield Inn & Suites is successful, according to previous reports by the News and Tribune.
Kelley is pleased with the response to the hotel's opening.
"It's so exciting — to open the first day and to be full, and to be full every day — the demand's just been incredible," he said. "There's an obvious need and support. It will bring in a lot of tourists, and it will just be kind of a destination with the views and the buffalo [sculptures] and everything else that's going to be up here."
