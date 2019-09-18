NEW ALBANY — As Floyd County celebrates its 200th anniversary, a walking tour at a historic New Albany cemetery will provide a glimpse into the lives of some of the county's first residents.
The Friends of Fairview's annual "Stories Behind The Stones" tour takes place Friday and Saturday at Fairview Cemetery. The theme of this year's event is the Floyd County Bicentennial, and the guided tour will focus on the stories of families who played important roles in the early history of Floyd County. The ticketed event will include groups of about 15 to 20 people for an hour and a half tour.
The walking tour is just one way people can learn about the cemetery's history — the Carnegie Center for Art & History is collaborating with the Friends of Fairview for its exhibition "'A Place of Rare Beauty': A Sketch of Fairview Cemetery's History," which is open until Dec. 14. The exhibition features memorabilia from the cemetery's early history, as well as paintings by George W. Morrison of New Albany residents who are buried in the cemetery.
Jim Munford, president of the Friends of Fairview Cemetery, said the tour will feature the stories of people who "had their hands on the original Floyd County founding in 1819" and other significant residents, including the LaFollettes, the Scribners, Davis Floyd and George W. Morrison. Actors dressed in period costumes will perform "first-person" interpretations of the people they are portraying.
Fairview Cemetery started in 1841, and it was originally called the Northern Burial Ground. There are more than 31,000 people buried on the property, including many of Floyd County's first families, according to Munford. The upcoming walking tour will focus on people who are either buried in the cemetery or whose families are buried there — some of them died before the cemetery was formed.
"As we like to say, there's a story behind every burial," he said. "Every person has a story, so we try to pass it on. This being the Bicentennial of Floyd County, we wanted to be able to display some of that history from 200 years ago."
The scene about the LaFollette family will be performed by a descendent of the family, Munford said. Robert LaFollette was the first white settler to live in what would become Floyd County in 1804, and while he is not buried there, his son and daughter-in-law were laid to rest at Fairview.
The tour will also include a scene about Davis Floyd, one of the possible inspirations for the county's name. He is not actually buried in Fairview, but he was related to the Tuley family, who are buried there.
"If you're from here, you've probably heard that he might be the one they named the county for," he said. "It's a discussion. We're not going to try to convince anyone that — we're going to try to show why we think he was."
Joel and Nathaniel Scribner, who were the founders of New Albany along with brother Abner Scribner, are both buried at the cemetery, so attendees will learn about their roles in the development of the county as they visit the family's graves.
George W. Morrison was among New Albany's notable residents in the 19th century. The artist moved to New Albany in 1843, and he was known for his portrait and landscape paintings. He was originally buried at his Silver Hills estate, but his body was later moved to Fairview Cemetery.
Munford said the main purpose of the event is to inform attendees about the cemetery's history, but it also helps Friends of Fairview's efforts in preservation and restoration through extra money from ticket sales. Some people come back every year, and they often see attendance of between 200 and 350 people over the two nights.
"It's education," he said. "It teaches people what they don't know about the county. I think that's the biggest thing — to bring awareness. If nothing more, this is bringing awareness that the cemetery is here."
