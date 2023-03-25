JEFFERSONVILLE — They’d been searching for a new pastor and found someone that seemed to check all the boxes for what they wanted. Peg Gernand, 73, had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church for nearly 20 years and a member of the church council. She said in the summer of 2020, she and a few others were about to get dinner with their candidate before making a final decision.
Claire Ackleow stepped out of her car, Gernand said, and took the hand of her spouse, Jules Ackleow. Jules is a trans, nonbinary person, and in that moment, Gernand said she knew a lot was going to change for the church she’d attended for so long.
“My mind said to me ‘boy, you are going to have so much to learn, and you better ask the people who know in order to be able to give the right answers,’” Gernand said. “That was my first clue that it really was going to be a lot different than what I thought.”
Since then, Faith Lutheran has worked to make LGBTQ people feel welcome in its community, even though Claire said church isn’t a place queer people might feel comfortable. She said her sermons apply the Bible to messages of acceptance of not just LGBTQ people, but also others who have been sidelined by society or religion.
“As Christians, we’re trying to provide a place of community for who needs it, or wants it, or desires it,” Claire said. “I personally feel drawn to finding the queer outcasts who have been hurt by the church and trying to help them reconcile what has happened in their life because of the church’s poor, poor treatment of queer and trans people.”
Since then, the church has seen positive and negative effects to welcoming LGBTQ people. Claire said the gay pride flag hung outside has been taken or destroyed several times in just over two years. Someone spray-painted verses from The Book of Leviticus on the church, emphasizing those often used against queer people. Some congregants left, not only because of the affirming messages regarding LGBTQ people, but also because she is a woman.
Jules said it’s always been a surprise to them when someone leaves because of their identity.
“Since we’ve been here, people have always been very welcoming, so it’s a shock when some of these people leave because of us,” Jules said. “When we talked, it was fine, I thought you liked me, or I thought you were fine with us being here, and their actions speak otherwise when they leave.”
However, Claire said the church has probably gained as many people as they’ve lost, including several people who identify on the LGBTQ spectrum. Regardless of the various ways the church has been targeted, she said it’s not going to keep her from offering a safe space for LGBTQ people to worship.
“We’re not going to stop, [queer people have] always existed,” Claire said. “We’re going to keep on existing. It doesn’t matter what they do to us.”
Searching for community
In the King James Version of the Bible, Leviticus 18:22 says “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.”
It’s a verse Zach Sneed, 15, says he has memorized because it’s been used against him since revealing his queer identity. After he came out as trans to his parents three years ago, he said he felt pushed out by the church they attended. His mother, Tabitha, said their pastor made it seem they didn’t belong there anymore after 13 years of membership.
“When our old pastor found out, he acted like he didn’t want us there anymore,” Tabitha said. “He didn’t want me there because I accepted [Zach], and he didn’t want [Zach] there because that’s not the congregation he wants, I guess.”
Zach said the pastor came to his house and repeated that Bible verse to him, then told him he needed to pray about coming out. He and his mother began looking for somewhere else to worship. It wasn’t easy, and he said he thought he’d have to suppress his identity to feel safe.
“Most pastors are strict,” Zach said. “They believe in this and only this. They’re not willing to come to terms [with LGBTQ people]. Most churches I went to, before I found this church, I thought maybe we’d just find a church and I wouldn’t tell anyone. Maybe that would work.”
But he said he knew that would only last so long before others found out he was trans. They had to find a church where his identity wasn’t an issue.
Tabitha said she was working in Jeffersonville in the spring of 2022 when she passed by Faith Lutheran. After seeing several churches with messages declaring “All are welcome” on signs out front, Faith stood out to her because of the pride flag hanging outside. She said they had to give it a shot.
At first, Zach said he was a little frightened, but quickly became more comfortable. He said he felt welcome after attending that first service.
“I remember the first time we came in, I was a little nervous,” Zach said. “We were going around and we finally got to meet [Claire]. It took me a couple of minutes to introduce myself, and then it wasn’t scary anymore.”
Since then, he said he’s felt at home at Faith Lutheran. He’s made friends and doesn’t feel like there’s any risk to being open about his trans identity.
Claire said when she started her call as pastor at Faith Lutheran, a church questionnaire showed the congregation believed it was already welcoming, but she wanted to make sure queer people and other marginalized communities felt comfortable attending.
“This church was already very welcoming, and they felt like they were sufficiently welcoming and doing a great job, and they were doing a great job,” Claire said. “But what you don’t realize is that it’s more than just saying that all are welcome, it’s more than just greeting someone when they come in and saying good-by to them when they leave.”
She said it was difficult at first to figure out how much she could apply the Bible to LGBTQ people during sermons. She’d try for a while to incorporate those concepts at the pulpit, but might get some pushback and back off.
But, she said, it turned out a lot of congregants liked what she was doing, and pushed her to do more of it.
“After a couple of weeks of [backing off], I got some comments from Peg and from someone else,” Claire said. “And the next sermon, I got more serious and talked about more serious stuff. I got positive reinforcement after that, they said ‘welcome back’ or something like that, to preaching meaningfully.”
Last Sunday, Claire’s sermon focused on the story of Jesus healing a blind man in Bethsaida. She said his community sought to place blame, either on him or his parents for his affliction. Even after he was healed by Jesus, they only took note of the fact that he wasn’t blind anymore, not that he was loved by God.
“No one looked and saw that he was a beloved child of God,” Claire said during that sermon. “No one looked at him to see that God had been working in and through this man since the moment of his birth, no one saw that. And then even when Jesus gave him his sight, all that everyone saw was that he could see. They didn’t see the miracle that this man could now be restored and reconciled and welcomed back into his community.”
She said that message applied to a lot of marginalized communities — people suffering from substance abuse, neurodivergent people, LGBTQ people, and so many more — and today, people remain blind to the idea of reconciliation of those things with faith in Christianity.
Gernand said she was glad to see Claire return to preaching about issues in the community and how to be welcoming to everyone, regardless of their background.
“I always told Claire that if I come and hear a sermon on Sunday morning and she doesn’t make me uncomfortable a bit and wiggle in my seat, I don’t believe that she has done her job,” Gernand said. “There’s a lot of people that come to church and they want to hear feel-good stuff, and that’s OK. But there has to be a point where something taps you on the shoulder or gets you to do something when you leave this place. You have to be out doing, you can’t just be hearing.”
Law and hate
The church has seen its share of harassment, Claire said. Between the flag, the graffiti, emails, letters, calls, and more, she said she knows there’s a lot of pushback to welcoming queer people into church.
Legislation in Indiana and Kentucky continues to move forward on the path to becoming law. In Indiana, House Bill 1608 aims to limit when school staff can refer to students by preferred pronouns or names, and Senate Bill 480 would prevent various types of gender-affirming medical care to minors. In Kentucky, Senate Bill 150 has provisions that mirror both of the bills in Indiana, and goes even further.
Claire said she’s worried about what that legislation could mean for people in her congregation and outside of it.
“I’m scared for people like Zach who are just trying to exist and they’r not going to have the resources they need to just exist,” Claire said. “I’m scared that it’s going to get worse, that they could dissolve [mine and Jules’] marriage.”
She said hatred is a real problem. During the last Christmas season, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of potential attacks from hate groups, targeting various religious groups and LGBTQ people. That prompted the church to keep an armed policeman outside for fear they might see an attack.
Claire said she thinks laws like SB 480 and HB 1608 could embolden extremists, but they could also make some people rationalize other kinds of targeting of churches like hers.
“The legislation’s making it worse, and it’s making it easier for people to be hateful,” Claire said. “I fear for us at home whenever something happens here.”
Jules said that in Southern Indiana, they don’t feel like they’ve experienced a lot of transphobia, but that might be a function of mostly staying at home and going to church after the pandemic. However, they said at the Southern Indiana Pride festival last year, they got some flak from another local church.
“I don’t know what it would be like if I was out in the community [more],” Jules said. “There weren’t any outwardly transphobic reactions that I can remember. There was another church protesting us at Southern Indiana Pride last year, calling us groomers or whatever. I’ve had experiences of that kind of microaggression from time to time, people kind of looking at me twice, trying to figure out what gender I am.”
They said they’ve been followed into bathrooms and told they were in the wrong place, but that hasn’t affected them too much,
Zach said he felt like he runs into transphobia in Southern Indiana, and even changed schools because they wouldn’t acknowledge his name change or preferred pronouns. Tabitha said a teacher told her they wouldn’t use any of Zach’s preferred references unless a doctor provided them with a note indicating he’d go through a sex change.
She said that’s improved since he changed schools, but it’s still hard to deal with.
Jules said she and Claire continue to fight for a church that accepts LGBTQ people because of their own experiences, and the internalized homophobia and transphobia they learned when they were younger. Jules said if they can help even one person feel the freedom they feel in Christianity, then it’s worth every bit of strife they face.
“All those things, when I learned about God’s grace and how God loves us for [who we are], that’s when I felt like my shackles came free,” Jules said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling of freedom and being loved. I want that for somebody else that’s gone through the same things I have, or heard the same things I have.”
