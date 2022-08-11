Rev. George Wasson, right, founding pastor of Faithpoint Church, has begun a new sermon series on The 10 Commandments at 10:30 a.m. worship services at the church, 6694 U.S. 150 at Navilleton Road in Floyds Knobs. With him is the new worship leader, Stephanie Heitz. Sunday school for adults, studying the book of Romans and led by Mark McKay, is from 9:15 to 10:15, while Sunday school for children through fourth grade is concurrent with the 10:30-11:30 a.m. worship service. All ages are welcome. For additional information, call the church at (812) 923-0940.
