FLOYD COUNTY — The entry deadline for Pat Harrison Enterprises' Harvest Homecoming home decorating contest is Oct. 8.
The contest is open to all homes in Floyd County. Homes may be owned or rented by the person who enters the contest. An apartment building will count as a single entry.
Entries will be judged on originality, use of color and overall appearance as well as the use of the 2022 theme, Fall Fairy Tale.
Prizes will be:
First: Plaque and a free home spraying by Black Diamond Pest Control of New Albany.
Second: Plaque and five gallons of paint provided by Sherwin Williams of New Albany.
Third: Plaque and carpet cleaning by John Buckel of ALL IN 1.
Entry forms may be picked up at 4209 Charlestown Road, or by calling Pat Harrison at 812-989-4663.
