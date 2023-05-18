CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center will be closed down from May 22 to Oct. 16 for renovations on its HVAC system.
It will be a complete overhaul and will replace and upgrade the HVAC units. The entire building will have proper HVAC coverage when the renovations are complete.
While the renovations are underway, the Interpretive Center, including restrooms and exhibits, will be closed. The nearest public restrooms for the park will be at Ashland Park, which is located a little over a mile from the Falls of the Ohio.
“During regular construction projects like this, you would expect to see a hiccup at times,” said Jake Shapley, property manager for Falls of the Ohio. “We have built in hopefully enough time to take care of any of that and mitigate any issues that we would run into.”
Despite the Interpretive Center being closed, the park, fossil beds, picnic areas, trails and outdoor programs will be open as usual. During renovations, parking will still cost $2 per vehicle every day.
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation will continue as well, just as a remote position, and all of its programs will proceed as normal.
“We’ll still be offering the cultural paths program hikes,” Shapley said. “We’ve changed that up just a little bit and we’re offering them every Monday, Tuesday and Friday.”
The George Rogers Clark Home Site will still be still be open to the public during the Interpretive Center’s closing.
“We want everyone to know that we will still be open,” Shapley said. “The Interpretive Center will be closed… but the grounds will still be open, the fossil beds, the trail, we’ll still be having staff there, we’ll still be maintaining the area.”
