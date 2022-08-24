CLARKSVILLE — There’s so much history along the Ohio River shoreline at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
This weekend families can see it for themselves.
The park, at 201 W. Riverside Drive, is hosting its 27th annual Digging into the Past event at the park on Saturday. It’s free and runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“The goal of the program is to feature activities related to fossils and geology in general,” said Interpretive Naturalist Alan Goldstein. “We have fossil and mineral collecting (activities) for example. We have a variety of activities for visitors to partake in.”
Each year the park refreshes its fossil collecting piles for the event, which means fresh materials are added.
“So on Saturday morning when we open up the piles for visitors, they have new stuff to look for,” Goldstein said.
There will be hourly hikes on the fossil beds and presentations from the Indiana Geological and Water Survey.
Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archeology’s Cathy Draeger will be available to answer historical questions about items people may have found in their own digs or on their property.
“We also have a mock dig, where we have some tubs with some ‘artifacts’ so that people can have a feel for what it’s like to do an archeological dig,” Goldstein said.
The Kentucky Paleontological Society will have fossil displays at the event and offer free fossil identification.
Roving naturalists will also be on hand to help people who don’t want to join in on hikes discover fossil beds.
Goldstein said the Interpretive Center will also be open Saturday, with a discount on tickets for adults.
“There’s an opportunity to build an egg carton rock collection for $1,” he said. “Kids can pick out rocks, minerals and fossils. Those are always popular, kids like having little collections of stuff.”
For more information, go to https://www.fallsoftheohio.org/
