CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation announced Friday the completion of a technology installation at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center which will allow those with hearing, visual, or sensory needs to have equal access to the natural, cultural, and historical resources the Center provides.
As of Friday, visitors to the Falls of the Ohio State Park can download the free Access 4 All app and wind their way through the historical stories shared at the Interpretive Center, allowing people with hearing, visual, and even sensory needs the ability to experience the museum in way that is comfortable for them and on their own mobile devices.
The Interpretive Center features 3,000 square feet of immersive exhibits that tell the story of 390-million-year-old fossil beds and receding glaciers which carved the landscape along the Ohio River, and how conservation can preserve the area.
The Access 4 All project was made possible through the generosity of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Water and Environment grant program, as well as support from the Indiana Parks Alliance. The grants allowed the Falls of the Ohio Foundation to partner with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and museum technology firm Communication Electronics Design (CED) to purchase and install the Access 4 All app equipment, and A4A Designs to program and provide additional content for the app in the Interpretive Center.
“We’re thankful for partners like American Water who help the Falls of the Ohio Foundation steward the natural, cultural, and historical resources of this important area,” said Falls of the Ohio Foundation Executive Director Kenton Wooden. “With their support, and that of the Indiana Parks Alliance, the Access 4 All app at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center will make the significant stories of our past available to everyone, regardless of their individual needs.”
“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across American Water’s footprint to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education and water-based recreation,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “The Water and the Environment grant program gives us the opportunity to continue to focus on our core passion of water, while engaging community members in learning how every drop counts.”
The mission of Indiana State Parks is to conserve, manage and interpret our resources while creating memorable experiences for everyone,” said Ginger Murphy, Indiana State Parks Deputy Director for Stewardship. “The work that The Falls of the Ohio Foundation has done on this tool provides improved accessibility to the center’s exhibits and really takes that term ‘everyone’ to heart. It will be the first of its kind in any of our nature/interpretive centers. We value our partnership with The Falls of the Ohio Foundation and thank them for their leadership on this app!”
Those interested in experiencing the app for themselves are invited to visit the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center. If you would like to help us improve the app, please visit the State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11, or 1 to 4 p.m. on March 12 to test and offer feedback on this new technology. Those participating and offering feedback on the app will receive free admission to the Interpretive Center through the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
For more information please visit the websites for Access 4 All at www.a4amuseums.com, or the Falls of the Ohio Foundation at www.fallsoftheohio.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.