The Falls of the Ohio Foundation has announced the 2023 Board of Directors and has appointed Aaron Tolliver as board president. Tolliver will succeed the outgoing president, Kim Martin-Dawkins.
Tim Huber (Tarr Group), Michelle Konkle (Axiom Financial Strategies Group), and Evan Stoner (Southern Indiana Pride) began their terms on the board Jan. 1, replacing outgoing members Madison Hamman, John Perkins, and Mark Wood.
“With our community’s support and the leadership of our board, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation continues to grow and connect people to the historically significant shores of the Ohio River,” said Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Foundation.
“In addition to great events that highlight the beauty and recreational opportunities of the Falls area, we completed a new temporary exhibit space in the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center, began installation of new a ADA app, which will help people with visual, hearing, and sensory needs experience the Interpretive Center’s incredible exhibits, the Foundation also provided free educational experience visits to more than 2,000 area students.”
The Foundation’s 2023 officers are:
President – Aaron Tolliver, Aqua Utility Services
Vice President – Ray Lucas, German American Bank
Treasurer – Phillip Beaman, Monroe Shine & Co., Inc.
Secretary – Bill Reedy, Indiana American Water
Immediate Past-Chair – Kim Martin-Dawkins, PNC Bank
Returning members to the board include Kendall Boyd, Attorney; Katherine Bulinski, Bellarmine University; Shane Calkin, Yates Financial Partners of Raymond James; Dylan Fisher, The Wheatley Group; Jake Shapley, Indiana Department of Natural Resources; Ann Wood, Signature HealthCARE; Nicole Yates, Molina Healthcare; Jill Young, Parks Forever Consulting; Mark Young, Parks Forever Consulting.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the leadership that Madison, John, and Mark showed during their time on the board. Their dedication and support helped the Foundation transform the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center with new exhibits, an updated introductory film, a reimagined vision for events, and guided the Foundation’s direction for years which led to increased community support and members,” Wooden said.
“As we continue to move forward, having continuity, experience, and new ideas in the Foundation’s leadership is more important than ever as we seek to elevate the Falls of the Ohio area, educate our community on its significance, and activate it in ways that connect our community to nature and the stories of our past.”
