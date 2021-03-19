CLARKSVILLE — A “first of its kind” collaboration announced Friday will enhance conservation, recreation and placemaking on the North Shore of the Ohio River. The Falls of the Ohio Foundation and River Heritage Conservancy Inc. have created an alliance to align their work advancing systemic conservation and activation of the natural, cultural and recreational resources within the Falls of the Ohio.
This new collaborative agreement provides a framework that will allow the Foundation and Conservancy to pursue common goals that produce lasting change for the Falls and its surrounding communities.
“Our organizations share a mutual passion for the globally significant Falls complex. This special landscape, in our special community, at this special moment, offers an unparalleled setting to create an iconic public park system for all today, and for all generations to come,” said Kent Lanum, chair of River Heritage Conservancy.
Bill Reedy, board president of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, said, “River Heritage Conservancy has brought tremendous attention to and excitement around Origin Park and the idea of connecting our communities through growing our park spaces while preserving the natural amenities provided by the Ohio River. Our organizations are not only connected through these similar thoughts, ideas and goals, but we’re also neighbors.”
Going forward, this memorandum of understanding will include a joint effort in developing strategic goals and objectives that can best be achieved by partnering together. The first activity of the partnership is already in the works and will be the curation of an interactive art installation in late 2021 that will bring the Falls of the Ohio to life in an entirely new and exciting way.
