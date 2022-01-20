CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation announced Wednesday the 2022 board of directors and has appointed Kim Martin-Dawkins as chairperson. Martin-Dawkins will succeed outgoing chairperson Bill Reedy.
Kendall Boyd (LG&E), Katherine Bulinksi (Bellarmine University) and Dylan Fisher (The Wheatley Group) began their terms on the board Jan. 1, replacing outgoing members Kerry DeMuth and Lynn Lewis.
“With our community’s support and the leadership of our board, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation had an incredible year. This past year we brought two unique events to the shores of the Ohio River that highlighted the beauty of the Falls of the Ohio State Park and the incredible opportunity to enjoy recreation, the outdoors, and connect with nature here in our own backyard," said Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Foundation.
"With the support and generosity of our community, we were also able to start a scholarship fund that helped over 1,000 students attend field trips to the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center at no cost. Kendall, Katherine and Dylan bring valuable experience to our Foundation and will help us continue to steward the rich natural, cultural and historical resources of this important area.”
The Foundation’s officers for 2022 are:
Chair — Kim Martin-Dawkins, PNC Bank
Vice Chair — Aaron Tolliver, LG&E
Treasurer — John Perkins, retired educator
Secretary — Nicole Yates, Molina Healthcare
Immediate Past-Chair — Bill Reedy, Indiana American Water
Returning members of the board include: Phillip Beaman, Monroe Shine & Co., Inc.; Shane Calkin, Yates Financial Partners of Raymond James; Leslie Grow, Department of Natural Resources; Madison Hamman, BlueSky Capital; Ray Lucas, German American Bank; Ann Wood, Attorney; Mark Wood, Retired Geology Professor; Jill Young, Parks Forever Consulting; Mark Young, Parks Forever Consulting.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the leadership that Kerry and Lynn showed during their time on the board. Their dedication and support helped the Foundation transform the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center with new exhibits, an updated introductory film, a new website, and guided the Foundation’s direction for years," Wooden said.
"As we continue to move forward, having continuity, experience, and new ideas in the Foundation’s leadership is more important than ever as we seek to elevate the Falls of the Ohio area, educate our community on its significance, and activate in ways that connect our community to nature and the stories of our past.”
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization whose mission is to be a collaborative force focused on elevating the awareness, recognition and legacy of the Falls of the Ohio area. The Foundation does this by enhancing the landscape and preserving it for future generations, educating the community on the area’s significance, and activating the space in ways that connect people to the stories of the past. For more information go to www.fallsoftheohio.org.
