Derby Festival fans are invited to bring their families this Thursday evening, June 24, for the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County FamFest from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Amphitheater in New Albany. Event admission is free.
The event includes activities for families, live music, food trucks and more. The first 1,000 attendees will also receive a custom FamFest Pin.
Highlights include: Inflatables & Obstacle Course, Bubble Fun Station, Coloring & Crafts, Mini golf for Kids, Arm & Hand Body Painting, Puppy Visits with the Humane Society, Games & Giveaways,Food Trucks, Beer Garden with Donum Dei Brewery, Live Entertainment with Frankie Moody and 102.3 Jack FM
More activities with: Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Samtec MakerMobile, Photo Booth Sponsored by Shepherd Insurance, Main Event Games and Giveaways, Papa John's Pizza Truck, SoIN Tourism Mobile Visitor's Center, AT&T (with a $400 prize giveaway), New Albany Fire Department and more!
Caesars Foundation of Floyd County is title sponsor of the event with Contributing Sponsor AT&T, Supporting Sponsor Shepherd Insurance, and Media Sponsor 102.3 Jack FM.
Planning is underway for the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival. Those event dates and information will be released in the coming months.
Since 1956, the Derby Festival has worked to bring the community together in celebration. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.