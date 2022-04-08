The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County's annual FamFest on Friday at the Floyd County Family YMCA featured a series of family-friendly activities ranging from inflatable houses to crafts.
The downtown New Albany event is part of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Josh Kornberg, executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, said "we're just so proud to be able to have our own part of the Kentucky Derby festival on the north side of the river."
"We're proud to work hand in hand with the festival to be able to put this on," he said. "This has been kind of a staple for the foundation for the past couple years."
For a look at Kentucky Derby events, go to https://kdf.org/
