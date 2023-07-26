NEW ALBANY — As the Floyd County Library celebrated a "salad party," local children and families enjoyed meals with lettuce they helped grow inside of the library.
On Wednesday, a lunch featured salad grown with indoor aeroponic towers at the New Albany library. Through a partnership with Miles for Merry Miracles' Good to Grow Green program, children learned how to grow their own food.
The salad party allowed families to top the greens with their selections of toppings and dressings.
Miles for Merry Miracles Director Teresa Hebert said the program is meant to "teach kids how to eat well so that they can live well, learn well, give well and earn well."
The program received a $3,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
