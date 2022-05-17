JEFFERSONVILLE — The new Family and Children’s Place location officially opened on Tuesday, after a fire destroyed the organization’s previous Jeffersonville building.
The new facility is at 1 Quartermaster Court, sharing a parking lot with Jeffersonville City Hall.
Family and Children’s Place CEO Pam Darnall thanked a small crowd of people outside the building Tuesday as they celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting.
The organization provides resources for families and children who have experienced or are experiencing abuse or neglect. There are Family and Children’s Place locations in both Louisville and New Albany.
Though they were able to continue their mission without a pause after the fire by pivoting to virtual appointments and finding other places to host their services, Darnall said there are benefits to finally having their own space in Jeffersonville again.
“Being back into a new space just really helps solidify, for the kids and families that we serve, that this is the place that we will be serving them from here forward,” Darnall said. “There’s just nothing like being back and having our space, our dedicated space.”
Darnall said that this new space is about 40% bigger than the previous location, which will accommodate the group’s services.
The location will have the child advocacy center, which provides a place for children to discuss experiences of sexual abuse or trafficking in a special forensic interview. Those conducting the interviews are trained in having these difficult conversations with young people.
The building also has a space to conduct medical exams and private offices to ensure confidentiality for the clients.
Along with the advocacy center, this Family and Children’s Place location will have a counseling team to provide mental health services to support clients as they work through trauma and life’s stressors.
While the topics that the organization discusses are often uncomfortable for the children and family members involved, with the new building they made the effort to add a sense of comfort.
Plush animals line the stairs and sit atop tables in some of the offices in the building. The Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Artists (LAFTA) also donated pieces of art to cover the walls. The pieces of art are composed of fabrics, beads and other materials.
A specially-trained service dog named Emmy will be present at the facility to add a sense of comfort for the clients. Darnall said that Emmy is also trained to give the clients hugs with their permission.
“She really does help children, and even adults, to feel very calm and it really does help relieve their anxiety,” she said.
Though the location is no longer in the center of downtown after having been at Spring and Court streets, Darnall said it is still centrally located to those they serve.
She noted that it was important for them to be close to other organizations and also be somewhere centrally located.
“We also want to be really close to a bus line because we know that often families have major issues with transportation,” Darnall said.
The organization serves Clark, Floyd, Scott, Washington and Harrison counties in Southern Indiana. With this location in Clark County Darnall said that it is close to the border with Floyd County.
During the pandemic, Darnall noted that there was a decrease in reports of child abuse, though this statistic is not something she was ready to celebrate. She pointed to virtual schools and lack of child care services being open as the cause for the decrease in reports.
Without children going to school or child care, those who are facing abuse at home are isolated from those they trust who would make the report of child abuse.
In Southern Indiana and Louisville, Darnall said they aided over 1,500 kids with their services in their last fiscal year, which is higher than it has been in the last eight years.
