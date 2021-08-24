JEFFERSONVILLE — A program supporting women with substance abuse disorder will be able to support more clients with the addition of more transitional housing.
Family Ark will be expanding its Lotus House program with the addition of a second home. The Jeffersonville nonprofit received a $175,000 grant from Kosair Charities to support the expansion.
Lotus House provides a sober living environment for women facing substance abuse and offers a variety of services such as clinical treatment, case management and educational programming. It allows mothers to stay there with their children.
Clients can stay at Lotus House, at Family Ark’s campus in Jeffersonville, for about six months. The first Lotus House facility opened in March of this year after facing some delays due to the pandemic, and it now houses 11 women.
The renovation process is underway at the new house, and it is expected to open in January of 2022. Kristi Glotzbach, vice president of treatment services at Family Ark, said the second Lotus House will house 12 more women and their children.
“We’ve been full, and we have referrals continuing to come in,” she said. “It’s all about timing too, so this will allow us to have some flexibility with bringing women in, moving them around within the phases, providing them a more secure environment when they need. So it really allows a lot, not only it allows us to serve them more but it allows them to serve them in a more unique individual way.”
Glotzbach said the nonprofit has offered services for those facing issues with substance abuse for several years, and they saw the need for safe and sober living. Family Ark opened its Behavioral Health Center in 2015.
“Many of the moms in particular that we were working with didn’t have safe and sober housing, and it made it very difficult for them to achieve sobriety let alone maintain it,” she said. “Several of us on the staffing team as well as the management and leadership at Family Ark kind of dreamed this program out.”
Family Ark had two houses available on its campus that were previously used as foster homes, and they received input from various community partners attesting to the need in the community.
Glotzbach said Lotus House is able to provide a level of care women previously haven’t received.
“They get treatment services from the behavioral health center, they get case management services at the Lotus House and visitation with their children if it’s not in the plan for them to be placed with them at the time,” she said.
Education and vocation are among the focuses of the case management, including helping the women work toward their high school diploma or helping them go to college or trade school.
“We’ll work with them wherever they are or whatever they want to be doing as long as we’re helping them advance toward stability and self-sufficiency, because that’s a huge goal,” Glotzbach said.
In the opening of Lotus House, the greatest achievement is preventing a child from entering foster care, she said. She cited an example where a judge gave a mom the option of her child entering foster care or to go to Lotus House with her child.
“Because we had Lotus House and she was ready to enter treatment and she wanted to keep her child with her, she was able to do that,” Glotzbach said. “When a child enters foster care, it’s traumatic for the parent, it’s traumatic for the child, and it can often change the trajectory for the child, so by being able to prevent that entry into foster care, it’s just such an achievement for our system, and, No. 1 the child.”
Lotus House can also help mothers with the reunification process as their children go through foster care, she said.
Andrew Settle, vice president of business development at Family Ark, said the expansion is a “game-changer” in terms of the number of people they will be able to serve.
“We opened in March, and I think once we got it open, we thought it would be nice to do a second house, but we originally thought it would take us three to four years to get to that point, and the amount of people in the community and overwhelming support we got for the house really pushed the timetable,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.