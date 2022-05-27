NEW ALBANY — A family is asking for help in finding a missing man who was last known to have been in New Albany.
Marlena Reisert of Georgetown said her brother Jeremy "Todd" Hammond, who also goes by Robert Chase Richards, was last heard from on Saturday May 21.
His phone was pinged in the area of Mount Tabor and Green Valley roads in New Albany on that day.
Reisert said the family become concerned about his safety on May 25 after he didn't respond to calls or texts for a few days. She said that wasn't uncommon for him, but since it had been a couple of days, she went to his home where she found all of his belongings intact, along with keys to his bicycle and a safe where he kept belongings.
"We were able to talk to the last person who talked to him and she said he sounded a little despondent and worried about covering rent," she said.
Resiert said a missing persons report was filed with the New Albany Police Department on May 25. The News and Tribune has reached out to the department about that report but had not received a response by Friday afternoon.
Resiert said there's reason to believe her brother could be in distress and the family is worried about his safety.
Anyone who has information about the missing man should call the non-emergency number for the local police agency where he was seen. For New Albany, that is the New Albany Police Communications Center at 812-944-6411.
