COVID has changed many things for all of us in ways we never expected. In the genealogical world we have been given the opportunity to attend many programs by outstanding speakers from across the world via the Internet.
LOUISVILLE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM
The First Wave German Special Interest Group is presented by Louisville Genealogical Society for one hour on Zoom on the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. The next meeting will be on March 1.
German research tips and techniques are shared. If you have an interest in these meetings you are welcome to join in. Facilitators for the program are Nancy Simmons Robertson and John Bondurant. You may access the Zoom meeting by going to the Louisville Genealogical Society website at https://kylgs.org/ and clicking on Events.
KENTUCKY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY CELTIC WORKSHOPS
There is still time to sign up for the five Celtic workshops presented by the Kentucky Genealogical Society in March. Dates are March 7, 15, two on March 19, and one on March 26.
The workshops on Irish and Scottish research will be brought by three of the world's leading genealogical educators on the topic: Pamela Guye Holland, Chris Paton, and Maurice Gleeson. All webinars are recorded and available for one month at the KY Genealogical Society Member Portal.
If you aren't a member, you will be sent an email with links to all five webinars at the completion of the series. The sessions are “Where Did They Come From: Irish Migration Routes;” “Researching in Irish Records;” “Discover Scottish Church Records;” “Scottish Marriage — Instantly Buckled for Life;” and “DNA and Irish Genealogy: Where to Now?”
Registration is $40 for the public and $20 for members of the Kentucky Genealogical Society. If not yet a member, join now and save $20 off your registration and access over 50 exceptional genealogy education programs you can view on-demand at www.kygs.org. Annual membership starts at just $20 for a full year. To register for the workshops, go to https://kygs.org/ and click the link.
RESEARCHING KENTUCKY LAND RECORDS
Louisville Genealogical Society will host “Researching Kentucky Land Records" on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. The program will be in-person at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 South Hurstbourne Parkway (at Linn Station Road), in Louisville.
The program will be presented by Kandie Adkinson whose 40-plus years of public service have been dedicated to Kentucky Land Patents. For many years she has worked at the Kentucky Historical Society in Records Preservation. The presentation will include the fundamentals of the land-patenting process in Kentucky and the resources available on the Land Office Website hosted by the Secretary of State for the Commonwealth.
INDIANA GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING
The Indiana Genealogical Society will host the 2022 Annual Conference on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. The featured speaker is David Lambert who is with the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston. The conference is a 2-day virtual conference.
Local Indiana genealogists will present four sessions on Friday, April 1. David Lambert will present four sessions on Saturday, April 2. His topics will be “Great Migration Immigrants to New England 1620-1640;” “Using New England Probate Records;" ” Discovering Land Records in New England;” and “Using New England Court Records in Your Family History.”
The conference will be free for everyone and will be conducted remotely via Zoom. Log-on information and guidance for downloading the Zoom app will be sent prior to the conference. You must register separately for Friday and Saturday. Both links may be found athttps://www.indgensoc.org/ and click on 2022 Annual Conference to register.
