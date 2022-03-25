Cave Hill Cemetery is considered by many the premier cemetery of Kentucky. Its rows of tombstones and monuments reveal much information regarding Louisville’s significance in the Civil War and even the history of the city itself.
Cave Hill became the final resting place for over 6,000 Union soldiers and over 200 Confederate soldiers. The cemetery holds hundreds of outstanding local and nationally recognized citizens. The Louisville Genealogical Society will host “Resting in Peace at Cave Hill” by Bryan Bush. The program will be on Tuesday, April 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. by Zoom at home on your computer.
On Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. Louisville Genealogical Society will again host a program on Zoom. “Kentucky Migration: Pathways to Settlement” by Cheri J. Daniels. As a settlement gateway and destination, Kentucky played a pivotal role in early migration patterns. This session gives you resource tips and tricks to track down those elusive ancestors, such as Indigenous Trails/Paths/Settlements, Early European Paths/Settlements, Immigration Waves/Cluster Settlements, County Boundary Changes, and Migration Maps. Cheri Daniels, MSLS, is the Director of the National Sons of the American Revolution Genealogical Research Library. To register for each of these programs go to https://kylgs.org/ and click on LGS events.
“Wild, Wonderful West Virginia” will be hosted on Thursday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. by the Kentucky Genealogical Society at home on your computer. The lecture will be presented by return speaker, Peggy Lauritzen. Registration fee is $15. Kentucky Genealogical Society members should use discount code MEMBER during registration to register for free.
Kentucky Genealogical Society offers another program on Tuesday, April 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ken Roenker will present “Member Research Case Study: Sharing Your Ancestry Findings Using Photobooks”. Topics covered are “Why use PowerPoint and how to get started; How to incorporate pictures, family trees, and census records; How to organize your information into a set of slides to trace a family line or tell a story; How to load your results to produce a photobook; and where and how to publish your photobook. The webinar is free and open to the public.
A third online program will be presented by Kentucky Genealogical Society on Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Using Timelines to Enhance Your Research Skills” will be presented by Dr. Shelley Murphy. This session provides an overview of the use and benefits for family history research. There is no one proven method to help combat brick walls, except a timeline. Dr. Murphy is currently working with the University of Virginia as the Descendant Project Researcher to identify the descendants of the enslaved laborers who helped build the University for Thomas Jefferson. She is a founding member and current President of the Afro-American Historical Genealogical Society Chapter of Central Virginia and Vice-President of the Central Virginia Genealogical Association. To register for any of these three online meetings go to https://kygs.org/ and scroll down to look for Events Calendar.
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will host "Early Black Families of Floyd and Clark Counties" by Chuck Lewis & Cathy Copas. The evening will begin on Thursday, April 7 with a meet and greet at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St. in New Albany. The public is invited.
