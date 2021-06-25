This month marks 30 years of writing this column for the News and Tribune.
Thirty years ago, the newspaper was just The Tribune and this column later expanded to its sister newspapers in Clark County. Later on, these papers, including The Evening News, merged into one.
My first columns were physically taken to the newspaper office and as email came into common use, columns were sent by email. Changes in the newspaper industry are many but changes in the genealogy research world are just as diverse.
Most research was hands-on, and individual libraries and facilities needed a personal visit. Occasionally a kind librarian or county clerk would help if researching from a distance. The goal has always stayed the same; find our ancestors and document that this is the correct family.
We used all sorts of sources, vital records — birth, marriage, and death records; Bible records; land records; deeds; census records; cemetery records, and anything else we could find to help document our family.
The New Albany-Floyd County Library Indiana Room was known as a regional library because of the collection of records from many of the surrounding counties. Of special interest there was the collection of all Indiana census records. Without this collection, researchers would have to travel from library to library as their ancestors moved to other counties.
We fast forward to the changes that have been made in the last 30 years. Many online resources are now available; some for free and some paid. It is wonderful to be able to use a home computer and see the many records that are now available.
The convenience is enticing, but sometimes research that is riddled with mistakes and offered online is passed on without checking to see if the facts are correct. Many official documents, the same as we would find in courthouses, have been scanned and are available online. These original documents provide the same documentation whether found at the original site or online.
One benefit of searching census and other records page by page meant we could pick up facts for other family members. With many online searches of census, we are taken just to the record itself and do not see the actual page of names on the census.
By viewing the entire page, extended families are often found nearby. By researching these collateral families, records may be found that were not handed down in your direct line.
My advice for researching now is the same as 30 years ago. Seek out the original records whether they be online or in research facilities to be sure you have the correct family. I add 30 years later to not be afraid to do online research but always keep in mind that the information found may not be correct. But, this online research can provide wonderful clues.
Online searching workshop
On July 27, the Louisville Genealogical Society will present a workshop from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by Zoom. Nancy Simmons Roberson will present “Online Libraries — FamilySearch, Internet Archives, Google, and More.” More and more brick and mortar libraries are adding to their digital collections and should not be overlooked.
Register in advance for this meeting by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtcuypqT0sGdFDWv2Ttpvy6d5bu4Y0Nt30
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. A link to the program may be also found at https://kylgs.org/
Researching Kentucky Archives
The Kentucky Genealogical Society will present its Second Saturday program July 10. “Researching in the Kentucky Archives” will be presented virtually by Archivist Lance Hale of the State Archives Center, Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives. The program will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. A registration link may be found at https://kygs.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.