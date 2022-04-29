For the 250th Anniversary of the USA’s birthday, the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution have embarked on a project to locate all the American Revolutionary War patriots buried in our state.
The local Piankeshaw Chapter DAR is trying to locate those buried in Floyd County. As of this date, there are 30 believed to be buried in Floyd County with 18 who have been located and assistance needed in locating the remaining 12.
The chapter is open to learning of any other possible patriots that are not on the list. The following Patriot’s graves need to be located:
• William Bateman b-1757, d-1834, m1-Mary O’Blains, m2-Janes Wilson
• John B Chesshire b-1753 d-1836, m-Sara Jacob Cole, b-1740, d-1827, m-Dinchey
• Jeremiah Dauchy, b-1755, d-1823, m-Sara Hull
• Abraham Floyd, b-1755, d-1844, m-Eve Julen
• George Gratsty, b-1747, d-1829, m-Rutha;
• Jacob Hickman, b-1747, d-1834
• Samuel Higgs, d-1828;
• John Steelman, b-1757, d-1836, m1-Elizabeth Smith, m2, x Carson
• Philo Stodard, b-1765, d-1835, m-Experience Nash
• Jesse Toney, b-1760, d-1848, m1-Fannie Alford, m2-Seaneth Harnes, m3-Nancy Craig
• William Wells, b-1760, d-1840, m-Elizabeth.
If you know where we might be able to find a missing Patriot, please contact admin@scribnerhouse.org or 812-949-1776. Any information is appreciated.
The Indiana Room
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society’s next meeting will be May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street in New Albany.
Allison Kilberg, Special Collections Librarian, will present "The Indiana Room in the New Albany-Floyd County Library." She will discuss the relocated Indiana Room and its mission to support Indiana history and genealogy. A meet and greet will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the auditorium. The public is invited.
Things I wish I'd known
Kentucky Genealogical Society will host “Getting a Good Start: Things I Wish I'd Known about Genealogical Research Before I Began” presented by Cynthia Maharrey on May 12 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The program will be at home on your computer and is free to the public. Maharrey will discuss things to consider before and during research, the three Rs of genealogical research, and how to begin.
Maharrey is a graduate of Berea College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and holds a certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University. Her wheelhouses include the late 18th through early 20th centuries, with emphasis on the state of Kentucky and African American research.
Registration is required by going to https://kygs.org/ and finding the registration link for this program at the bottom of the page.
Plague, Pandemics, and Epidemics
“Bring out your Dead! Plague, Pandemics, and Epidemics in Your Ancestry” will be hosted by Louisville Genealogical Society on May 24 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. by Zoom at your home on your computer.
The program, presented by Derek J. Blount, discusses epidemics from the 1200s to the present and where to find unusual data records about the epidemics and records of people who succumbed to them. Blount is a professional genealogist and owns his own business.
Registration is required. To register go to https://kylgs.org/ and click on Events. Register for this event at the bottom of the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.