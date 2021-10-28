As a reminder, begin thinking about relatives that you might see over the upcoming holiday season.
If relatives are elderly, think about anything you might have that might help jog memories. Having family names or especially photos at hand can be a big help. You might want to contact some relatives ahead of time to see if any of them also have photos, family Bibles, or other heirlooms they might bring and share.
Remember to phrase questions in a way not to put someone on the spot who is trying to remember. Phrase your questions as – Was Aunt Emma still living when Great-Grandma died? Where did Grandpa serve during World War II? Stories can reveal so much about families and can bring clues that lead to new discoveries. Remember to bring your phone or camera and possibly a recording device. Having an oral history from older relatives is a treasure.
If genealogy books or other items are on your holiday wish list, browse through online catalogs now and make sure that list is ready to share. There are many sites which can be viewed and found by a Google search. Sites will vary according to your areas of interest. Some sites offer periodic sales on their websites. For instance, one site which offers sales is Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. in Baltimore, MD. Their website is available at www.genealogical.com.
On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Technology Services Manager, Allison Fredrickson, will give a program about great family history projects you can complete using equipment in the Tom and Mary Frances Koetter Makerspace located in the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. From personalized Christmas ornaments made using the laser cutter to digitized copies of old family photos and home movies made using the digitization station, these projects make great gifts. Let Allison walk you through the many options available in the Makerspace and learn how to sign up to use the amazing Makerspace equipment. Use of the equipment requires a Jeffersonville Township Public Library card and is always FREE, but the library does charge a modest rate for some materials. Cosponsored by Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, this presentation will be conducted via Zoom and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. The meeting link is: tinyurl.com/MakerSpaceGift
Migration aided greatly to the development of the United States as we know it. There were many different paths to come west, but Kentucky remains a good starting point for many. “Mapping the Migration: Paths Into and Through Kentucky” will be presented by the Kentucky Genealogical Society on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. by Zoom at home on your computer.
Kentucky served as a settlement gateway and destination and played a pivotal role in early migration patterns. This session gives you resource tips and tricks to track down those elusive ancestors. Topics covered include Immigration waves/cluster settlements; County boundary changes; Native American trails; Early European paths; Finding available records; Migration maps – including the debut of a newly digitized map of the forts and trails of 18th Century Kentucky. Registration is required. The cost is $15 for non-members and free to members. A one-person basic membership which offers a member only page on the website and includes many resources is $20. If one attends more than one workshop, the membership will pay for itself. The link to become a member or register is available at https://kygs.org/ and clicking on the link at the top of the page.
Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to: Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
