The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will host Clarence Merk and his presentation of “The Fight to Save Corydon” on July 7 at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 W. Spring St.
The steamship “Alice Dean” was commandeered by John Hunt Morgan to move his troops across the Ohio River during the Civil War. The steamship then was burned to the water line denying pursuit by Union troops from Kentucky and cutting off his retreat. Indiana militia and volunteers fought the crossing. Driven back, the defenders and Morgan moved on to Corydon. Mr. Merk’s project is to raise the remains of the steamship “Alice Dean”. A meet and greet will begin at 6:15 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The meeting will begin at 6:30. The public is invited.
Kentucky Genealogical Society will host “The Home Archivist: Preserving Records Like a Pro” on July 13 at 7 p.m and presented by Melissa Barker. This live webinar will be at home on your computer. Learn from a professional archivist how to preserve, protect and archive family records, photographs and artifacts. Melissa Barker is a Certified Archives Manager and Public Historian currently working at the Houston County, Tennessee Archives. The cost is $15 to Non-Members and is free to KYGS members. To register go to https://kygs.org/
Louisville Genealogical Society will host “Is this the End? Taking Your German Brick Walls Down Piece by Piece” on July 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. as a Zoom presentation at home on your computer. Discussion will include how to overcome a brick wall, to understand the needs of your German Research from both sides of the ocean, and learn how a typical German lived. The presenter is Luana Darby, a Salt Lake City based genealogist, who specializes in the U.S. Midwest, Palatine German, LDS, and American patriot research. To register go to https://kylgs.org/
Again, Kentucky Genealogical Society brings us a well-known researcher who resides in another locality to our home on our computers. “Native American, First Nations, Indian: Researching Indigenous Peoples. Judy Nimer Muhn will present this discussion July 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. Family legends often tell of an ancestor who was the daughter of a chief or some other Indian relationship. Learn about the truth, myths, facts and information and about how to determine if your family descends from Native or First Nations people. Judy is the President of the Oakland County MI Genealogical Society, Vice-President and Social Media committee member and blogger for the Michigan Genealogical Council, and a board member & Awards Chair of the National Genealogical Society. The cost for non-members is $15 and is free to KYGS members. To become a member for $20 annually or register for the workshop, go to https://kygs.org/
“Researching Your Kentucky Ancestors: From the Mountains to the Mississippi” is the subject of the Kentucky Genealogical Society’s August webinar series. These online webinars are scheduled for eight dates from August 1 to August 25 and will be held in the evenings. Topics and speakers include: Kentucky’s 121 Counties with Rusty Heckaman; Investigating African Americans in Antebellum Northern KY with Hillary Delaney; Underground Railroad in Indiana with Jeannie Regan-Dinius; KY Research Collections at the Filson Historical Society with Dr. Patrick A. Lewis; Lyman Draper Manuscript Collection with Lee Grady; Early Kentucky River Towns with J. Mark Lowell; and Kentucky Research Insights with Arlene Eakle. The cost is $60 for non-members and $20 for members. These online events are recorded and available to attendees after the seminar completes for thirty days. For more information or to register, go to https://kygs.org/
