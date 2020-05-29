Family research has been described as trying to solve a puzzle without all the puzzle pieces. Those missing pieces must first be found to even have a chance to solve the puzzle.
When I first began my research, a friend saw the census information I uncovered on my family and said, “Good luck figuring this one out.” After a lot of hard research, I did figure out the family and this research became one of my greatest learning lessons in doing genealogy.
The census appeared to be a husband, wife, and two older boys with the same surname. Three other children with a different surname were then listed. Then a 6-year-old was listed with a still different surname that was followed by two younger children with the same surname as the husband and wife. Obviously, this was a blended family of sorts without any real clues.
The only way to learn the facts was to follow all the family members in any way that I could. Through census records, marriage records, and some wills and probates, bits and pieces of information slowly came to light. This was the second marriage for the father and the oldest boys with the same surname were his. The mother was married a total of three times and the children with different surnames were hers. The last two with the same surname as the parents were the listed parent’s children. A prime example of “his, hers, and ours.”
Through this process, I learned to do what is known as collateral research. This can also be called FAN research or cluster research. This means searching for information on the entire family to glean more information on a direct line. For instance, a parent’s place of birth may be passed down through a brother or sister’s records but not through your direct line. By linking these records to the same parent, usable information is found for the direct line. This same method of research can be used by researching neighbors and associates of a direct line.
A family disappeared from a county in Virginia and a remarkably similar family was found in Kentucky. The problem was how to prove that this was the same family. Several other connected but not blood-related families also disappeared from Virginia at the same time. With further research on all the other families, other facts were found, which showed a group of families from the same area moving at the same time to one location in Kentucky and helped establish that the direct line family was the same family who left Virginia.
Remember to not only look at your direct lineage but search related individuals to learn more about your direct line.
“Virginia Genealogy Research” by Carol McGinnis is available in a new updated publication. This laminated four-page booklet is filled with a much-needed concise history of the Commonwealth, settlement background, and a list of other record sources. Many bibliographical sources are given for further reading. Online websites for further research are provided along with major research repositories. The booklet is available for $9.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. A website is available at www.genealogical.com.
