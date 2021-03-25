Newspaper research can lead to unexpected finds in your family. A death notice for a long-deceased woman was recently found in a newspaper from a fairly close but larger city’s newspaper because that newspaper picked up a news bit from a smaller newspaper. The smaller newspaper has not been found for this time period, so this was a bit of luck. With many research facilities still being closed, digital records are a thrill to find. Newspapers.com is a site which charges to use their newspapers. Ancestry.com, also a service that requires payment, and includes a portion of the newspapers from Newspapers.com. Hoosier State Chronicles is a free service which features Indiana newspapers.
The Indiana State Library Newspaper Division has the largest collection of Indiana newspapers either in print, microfilm or digital format. Published newspapers were sent to the Indiana State Library to be preserved. Many of the small, older newspapers have closed or merged over the years and some of the original published newspapers are not found in other locations. Not all newspapers in that collection were digitized but newspapers from this collection are included in the free service. Newspapers from this website are available at https://newspapers.library.in.gov/.
The Chronicling America collection includes at least some of these Hoosier State Chronicles newspapers but is a much larger free site and includes newspapers from across the country. The website provides access to information about historic newspapers and select digitized newspaper pages. Researchers may have to take a bit of time to learn this website but if information about a family is found it will be worth the time. The website can be found at https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/about/
“The Parklands of Floyds Fork” will be hosted by the Louisville Genealogical Society on April 13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in a Zoom meeting at home on your computer. The speaker will be Bob Hill who will discuss some of the people who originally settled in this area and how the Parklands dream developed. Bob Hill worked for 33 years as a columnist with the Louisville Times and the Courier Journal. To register for this program, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrcuqqrDktEtY2oCBp9-5bQ3qnJvFd--Cu
On April 27, Louisville Genealogical Society will also host another Zoom presentation, “Exploring Pennsylvania's State Archives and State Library” from 1 to 2 p.m. The program will be presented by James M. Beidler. The Pennsylvania State Archives and State Library of Pennsylvania are well worth a researcher’s attention; catalogs and some records can be accessed online, and a research trip can be worthwhile with advance planning. Beidler is an author, genealogy columnist, and editor. For more information visit https://kylgs.org/.
The Kentucky Genealogical Society will present “The Calamity of the 1890 Federal Census” on April 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The program will be virtual on your own computer or device. Professional genealogist Cynthia Maharrey will lead a session about the where, when and how of the 1890 Federal Census records loss; the outcomes of that loss; and alternative sources for finding information usually found in census records. Maharrey specializes in census, deed, tax list, will, court and vital records research. Her focus includes late 18th through early 20th centuries, with emphases on the state of Kentucky and African American research. To search for the registration link go to https://kygs.org/.
