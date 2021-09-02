The Louisville Genealogical Society (LGS) has a variety of programs ahead for the genealogical researcher.
Sept. 14
Sept. 14 — “A Potpourri of Genealogical Search Tools” will be offered from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on your computer via Zoom or by attending in person at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 South Hurstbourne Parkway (at Linn Station Road) in Louisville.
Stephen Morse, creator of the One-Step website, about 300 web-based tools, is a computer professional with a doctorate in electrical engineering. He has held various research, development, and teaching positions, authored numerous technical papers, written four textbooks, and holds four patents.
He is best known as the architect of the Intel 8086, the granddaddy of today’s Pentium processor, which sparked the PC revolution 40 years ago. Registration is required in advance for this meeting by going to the following link: https://www.kylgs.org/ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Sept. 28 — “Kentucky Land Records” will be at 1 p.m. with the choice of attending by computer via Zoom or in person, also at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 South Hurstbourne Parkway.
The program will feature the fundamentals of the land patenting process in Kentucky and the resources available on the Land Office Website hosted by the Secretary of State for the Commonwealth.
Kandie Adkinson, who has 40+ years of public service dedicated to Kentucky Land Patents, will be the speaker. For many years she has worked at the Kentucky Historical Society in the Records Preservation Lab. She has been associated with the Secretary of State’s Land Office since 1984. Registration is required in advance by following the link, https://www.kylgs.org/ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Oct. 16 — The annual Online Family History Seminar.
David Lambert, staff member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society since 1993, is the organization’s Chief Genealogist. His genealogical expertise includes New England and Atlantic Canadian records of the 17th through 21st Century; military records; DNA research; and Native American and African American genealogical research in New England.
His four lectures include:
9:45 a.m.: “Researching New England Ancestors Online and in Repositories”
11:30 a.m.: “Researching Your Colonial Wars Ancestors: 17th Century through 1775”’
1:45 p.m.: “Your Ancestors in the Great War: Researching World War I using Kentucky Resources”
3:15 p.m.: “What Time Is It on Your Genealogical Clock?”
Online registration is required for members at $25 each and non-members at $35 each. The deadline for Registration is Oct. 13, 2021. For registration check the LGS Website at KYLGS.ORG
Kentucky Genealogical Society
Sept. 11 — “Finding and Using German Church Records with Dr. Michael Lacopo, D.V.M, who is a retired small animal veterinarian. The program will be 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT.
Many of us have German-speaking European ancestors but are afraid to tackle the next step across the Atlantic. Finding the proper parish that holds the records of interest, as well as accessing those records, can seem daunting. This lecture will show examples of German church records, how to decipher them, and how to overcome the fear of German script.
The registration fee is $15. KGS members should use discount code: MEMBER during registration to register free. If you’re not yet a member, join now and access free programs like this one and dozens of others programs you can view on-demand. Go to www.kygs.org to become a member.
