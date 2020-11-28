As we continue to look for ways to fuel our family history research and add to our historical knowledge during this time of pandemic, genealogical societies are offering a wide array of programs that can be accessed from home. Here are two such programs being presented by the Louisville Genealogical Society (LGS) in December.
“Kentucky’s 12 Days of Christmas” is an entertaining program and will be presented by Stephen M. Vest joined by Georgia Green Stamper and the musical duo, Heath and Molly, at the LGS meeting on Dec. 8. The presentation will be a Zoom program from 1 to 3 p.m. that you can access at home on your computer.
“Kentucky’s Twelve Days of Christmas,” an anthology of Kentucky holiday lore, was published by Kentucky Monthly Magazine. Vest, editor and publisher of the magazine, will be the host as attendees are treated to some of the selections from this collection of stories, poems and songs by Kentucky artists. Vest is the author of several books, including “Unexpected Inheritance” and “Seasoned Cooking of Kentucky.” He is an accomplished writer, speaker and teacher.
Stamper was raised in Owen County, Ky. After graduating from Transylvania University, she taught high school English and theater, and coached the speech team. In 1999, she began writing essays that have been published in numerous publications. In 2004, she began writing a bi-weekly column, “Georgia: On My Mind” for The Owenton News Herald.
Heath and Molly Eric, a husband and wife duo, are an American roots-rock musical group from Western Kentucky. They performed about 150 concerts and festivals a year until late 2019 when they retired from public performing. They formed The Eric Group, which handles the behind the scenes work necessary to produce concerts and festivals. Follow the link below and fill out the registration and you will be sent a link for the Zoom program. Remember to check your spam folder for LGS communications. https://formsmarts.com/form/256m
———
On Dec. 16, LGS will also host a workshop, Tips and Techniques for Identifying Female Ancestors. The program will begin at 1 p.m. and is a Zoom meeting at home on your computer. The program, by Deborah Campisano, will aid in finding parents and a maiden name for unknown female ancestors and is essential to extending that ancestral line further. Due to a woman’s legal status, that discovery is often hindered by lack of conventional genealogical records. Attendees will understand how doing a thorough search in a wide variety of records, particularly those created by her husband, children, other male relatives, and their family associates can lead to success. Campisano, (B.A. History), has over 38 years of genealogical research experience — 24 as a professional. Now retired, she has concentrated on genetic genealogy course work at a number of institutes and co-founded the LGS DNA Special Interest Group with friend and colleague Debra Renard. To register for this workshop, follow this link: https://formsmarts.com/form/258r
