NEW ALBANY — A New Albany family say they hope this year’s Christmas decorations can be a beacon of joy for those who may be struggling through what has been a difficult year for many.
Over the past month, John Fogel and his sister, Tina Dempster, have worked to turn his State Street home into what looks like a giant Christmas present by wrapping the house in red and green.
A giant blowup snowman and Santa stand ready to greet just outside the front door, which is adorned with the message “Believe in the Magic of Christmas.”
A nutcracker collection is on display feet away from a tree strung with tinsel, glass bulbs and knowing elves, what Dempster calls “the Charlie Brown tree.” To help wrap the entire creation together, their brother, Bryant, and Dempster’s husband, Tim, put up the lights.
“Every day, people are stopping by taking pictures of the house,” Fogel said. “[One] lady said this is the best house she’s ever seen in New Albany, she never thought that somebody would take their house and turn it into a big giant present.”
For the siblings, their aim is simple but clear with this special Christmas package — to spread joy and love to others in a year wrought with fear and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This right here just kind of bothered my heart when I saw all these people were dying,” Fogel said. “I had to give back to the city and this was the way that I did it.”
While he’s decorated for holidays before, it’s never been as extravagant as this year. The siblings say they’ve had a lot of comments online, a lot of people who appreciate the decorations and what they stand for. As word has gotten out, people have come from neighboring cities and towns to see the house, with one woman even stopping in from Texas while visiting family.
“It makes them smile, honey,” Dempster said. “It makes them feel good inside when they come by and see that house.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Fogel and Dempster had a speaker outside, singing Christmas songs and dancing as cars passing by on the busy street honked in appreciation and support.
“There’s people out there today that can’t buy a gift, there’s people out there that can’t buy food for the table right now,” Fogel said. “There’s people out there that are hurting right now, people are still dying of this coronavirus. There’s people out there that are worrying about their unemployment.
“There’s people out there worried about what’s next, what’s going to happen. And that’s why the house is here, to let people know that we love them.”
