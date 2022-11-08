NEW ALBANY — The mood was ecstatic at the Calumet Club in New Albany on election night as numbers poured in that showed, unsurprisingly, that the majority of local elections were favoring the Republican candidates.
But Molly Brown seemed to hover above the din of satisfaction that filled the air. She was, in a word, vibrating. Her husband, Floyd County prosecutor Justin Brown, was likely just moments from being declared Floyd County's circuit court judge.
”I’m just really excited. That number came in and I’m really, really excited," she said.
Months of hard work and sacrifice seemed to be paying dividends for the Browns.
“It has been stressful,” Brown explained. “It’s not all just been fun. But it’s worth it. He’s worth it. He’s put in a bunch of time and a bunch of effort.”
Justin Brown won the judge's race with 15,990 votes, or 59.65%, beating Democrat Dana Eberle-Peay, who received 10,816 votes, or 40.35%.
Brown and Eberle-Peay attended law school at the University of Louisville together and count one another as friends. Nevertheless, Brown is excited to begin his new role as Floyd Circuit Court judge. He will begin by spending some time mentoring under Judge Terrence Cody, who has held the seat since 1996. “I don't want to change anything immediately. I really want to take an opportunity to see how he's run things because that's what everybody knows and expects,” Brown said. “So then I can get a good feel for it and then start to see what I think maybe can be adjusted and then go from there.”
It is measured and logical ideas like this that seem to have been the cornerstone of Brown’s campaign for judge. Campaign manager Jason Sharp credits the candidate’s personality and experience with his success.
“He has a lot of good legal experience,” Sharp explained. “He’s very well-rounded, very approachable; he’s just a good, good candidate.”
Brown himself, however, argues that his success is owed to his family.
“I really wouldn't be anywhere near this level of success if it wasn't for my family,” Brown explained. ”My wife Molly has been unbelievably fantastic. She has balanced this campaign, while she's also going back to school for a Transition to Teach program and just started teaching at New Albany High School. So she's a rockstar, our son's a rockstar, and our family has been unbelievably amazing.”
Brown’s son, Oliver, also has thoughts about his dad becoming a judge. “The other day I was driving,” Brown said, “ and he said, ‘Daddy, why do you want to be a judge?’ And I was like, ‘Well, buddy, I want to help people, especially kids.’ And he thought about it for a moment. Then he's like, ‘That's good. I want to help people too, Daddy.’ And at that point, regardless of how this race went, I felt like I'd won. No matter what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.