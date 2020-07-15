Family Fun Fishing Day July 25
Falls of the Ohio State Park will host a Family Fun Fishing Day on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day is designed so families can spend time outside fishing and learning about water safety.
The event will be full of activities, including casting challenges, driftwood crafts, fly-tying, a photo scavenger hunt, and opportunities to speak with experts in water safety about fishing regulations and fish identification tips. Two short films on fishing will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and fossil bed hikes will be conducted at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Prizes will be provided for some activities.
A $2 program fee covers every activity and there is reduced admission to the Interpretive Center. Adults will be admitted at the child’s price of $7 for the day. The $2 pay-to-park fee still applies for the parking in the lot behind the Interpretive Center.
Park staff will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including cleaning anything touched by more than one person and social distancing, with activities widely separated. With the exception of the films, activities will be outside.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohiosp) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
BMV resumes driving skills exams
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin appointments for driving skills exams on July 16 in select communities. The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment canceled due to the public health emergency. Once all customers with a previously canceled appointment have had the opportunity to reschedule, the BMV will open appointments across the state corresponding to branch time-slot availability. The first appointments will be available as early as July 16 with all branches offering appointments by July 24.
“The BMV typically has driving skills exams scheduled three weeks in advance. As a result, more than 4,000 Hoosiers had an exam canceled and were therefore given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “The number of canceled exams varied by branch, which is why we will open appointments in phases.”
Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of three weeks in advance. The scheduler will be updated as additional branches complete their backlog. Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2568.htm
Customers and drive examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the driving skills exam. Some of these requirements include answering health screening questions, having at least two windows in the car opened slightly, and wearing a mask. More detailed requirements and a short informational video are available on the BMV website, linked above.
Hoosiers who are unable to comply with the requirements will be required to reschedule their exam.
BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines, which means a limited number of people are permitted in a branch at one time. Individuals who have an appointment must check-in with a branch associate at the branch entrance and should not wait in line. The BMV does expect appointments to fill quickly and will continue to add appointments to the scheduler.
As a final reminder, customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same. Face coverings will be required for customers wherever local mandates are in place.
Tour De Pork Bike Ride
Tour De Pork bike ride raises funds for the Ohio River Greenway project, a cycling, walking, and running route along the Ohio River connecting New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville. The Turtle Run Winery, Corydon, is sponsoring Tour De Pork on Saturday, Aug. 1. You can choose a 25- or 50-mile bike ride. Upon returning, you’ll be treated to a pulled pork meal at the Turtle Run Winery, 940 St. Peters Church Road NE, Corydon. The bike ride starts at 8 a.m. and everyone should be finished by 6 p.m. Music at the winery will be provided throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. Brutally Handsome is the ultimate Eagles Cover band. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/549551285750388/
$40 (Register Online by July 30). Ride day registration, $50.
Sunday Concert Series: The Vinyl Kings
Turtle Run Winery, 940 St. Peters Church Road, NE, Corydon, will sponsor Sunday, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 19. Classic vinyl hits from an amazing band that has been coming to Turtle Creek Winery for the past 15 plus years. They really have the groove down for playing the fun-loving and great classic hits and rock of all time. The concert is free and family friendly. You are welcome to bring food. No food vendors this year at this point. Cheese and crackers will be available in the winery. No other alcohol permitted.
Wine Walk moved to Aug. 28
The summer Wine Walk event will be on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in historic Downtown Jeffersonville. Taste wine samples at 12 different tasting stations, stroll the sidewalks, visit local shops, listen to live music on the sidewalks. Tickets go on sale July 31. Note: This event subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns.
Clark County Homemakers
Clark County Extension Homemakers held a drawing to select the 2020 winner of the annual scholarship quilt. The winner of the handmade quilt is Annette Hobson of Nabb.
