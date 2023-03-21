CHARLESTOWN — Family heirlooms are things which many collect and treasure, and local residents of Southern Indiana are no exception. In the same category of traditional heirlooms are archaeological finds, especially those with close ties to history.
Monday evening at the Charlestown Public Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society met and discussed collecting family heirlooms and artifacts, as well as highlighting the Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society and some of their main functions.
The event’s guest speaker was Christina Pfau, the secretary and former president of the Falls of the Ohio Architectural Society.
After the meeting was called to order, Pfau introduced herself and the organization. Her lecture was accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation. She dove right into her lecture and began by talking about the group’s beginnings in 2002.
“We were founded 20 years ago by a local archaeologist from Kentucky, who saw the need for volunteers in and around the Louisville Metro Area....We have been tasked with maintaining local collections," Pfau said.
The Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society focuses on artifacts which were found within a 100-mile radius of Louisville.
Pfau then briefly went over the organization’s code of conduct, stating they are custodians of the items they care for rather than the owners. However, dedicated volunteers are always pleased to work with such artifacts and those who donate them.
“Public relations are very important to our organization. Collaborating with other organizations and interested parties helps bring people together. Lots of people are interested in local history,” Pfau said.
Pfau talked about the importance of members of the community bonding over artifacts and stories about the past. The Falls of the Ohio Architectural Society works with a wide range of individuals from students to collectors to geologists and anyone else who has a love for archaeology.
A lot of the artifacts the organization receives are arrowheads people have found and collected or inherited over the years. Items like arrowheads are not only common in our area, but they play a part in helping people explore the past, that which was many centuries before Indiana and Kentucky were established as states.
Private collections are the greatest interest for the members of the Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society.
“We love assessing local collections. However, people donate artifacts to us for which they do not know the source," Pfau said.
Pfau continued and stated their volunteers begin their work with the artifacts which have the most documentation so they can become familiarized with the data entering process and all the tedious paperwork involved. Then, they have to enter all that information into spreadsheets and databases.
Though Pfau is not a professional archaeologist, she went over some of the processes she and other volunteers observe during their studies.
Just like with most areas of study and occupation, the emergence of new technologies helps make work easier. Photogrammetry is a technology available to anyone who has access to a compatible computer. It begins with the process of taking multiple, overlapping photos of multiple angles of an object so it can gather information from the physical environment. Users can then magnify and manipulate the images and even turn them into 2D and 3D models.
After the presentation, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society served light refreshments and provided literature about the group, as well as some historical periodical publications. Some of those included copies of local periodicals such as The Prairie Farmer and The Lilly Review from the 1950s. Participants were even invited to take those older periodicals home with them.
Those who are interested in supporting or learning more about the Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society, please visit their website at: www.falls-society.org or visit their Facebook page.
