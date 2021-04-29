SOUTHERN INDIANA — The family of a Black man fatally shot by an Indiana State Police trooper last April during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville has filed a federal lawsuit, exactly a year after the shooting.
Malcolm Williams, 27, died April 29, 2020, from gunshot wounds after Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley said he returned fire during the stop of a car in which Williams was a passenger.
A lawsuit filed Thursday against Boley and "as-yet unidentified officers from the Indiana State Police" lists eight claims, including excessive force and failure of the other officers to intervene the day Williams was shot.
"At the time he was shot, Malcolm was not acting violently, had done nothing to provoke or justify defendant Boley's brutal and deadly assault and posed no risk of substantial bodily harm to any person," one part of the 11-page lawsuit reads.
The News and Tribune previously reported that the stop was made around 1 a.m. on Middle Road in Jeffersonville, and that Williams' pregnant girlfriend was driving. During the stop, she began having contractions and Boley allowed Williams to exit the car and walk around to the driver's side to assist her.
Before re-entering the car, Williams was patted down by Boley, who said he found a magazine clip for a semi-automatic weapon. Boley said once Williams got back inside the car, he pulled a gun from the glovebox and fired three shots as the officer returned six, all of which struck Williams, who died within an hour from his injuries.
In July, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull released findings that under Indiana law, Boley was justified in using deadly force and would not face criminal charges. His report included that although the driver of the car had jumped out when shooting began and not seen all of the interaction, her account corroborated what the trooper said happened during the initial part of the stop.
The federal lawsuit agrees with the initial facts given by police, Boley stopped the car for a broken tail light and the woman started going into labor. But it says that when Williams returned to the passenger seat after assisting his girlfriend, he told the officer she kept a gun in the car and attempted to hand it to Boley.
"As Malcolm attempted to hand the handgun to the police officer, by holding it in a way that demonstrated he could not shoot the handgun, defendant Boley fatally shot him at least six times," the lawsuit reads. "Most of those shots hit him in the back."
There was no body-worn or dash camera footage of the stop. Indiana State Police had very few dash cameras at the time, the News and Tribune reported, and that car was not equipped with one.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.