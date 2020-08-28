NEW ALBANY — Each day, Jerry Finn prays that he leaves the world in a better condition than when he found it.
Based on the comments of his peers and co-workers, Finn is well on his way to accomplishing his goal. They said that without a doubt, when Finn retires from his post as executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County next March after 19 years on the job, he will be leaving the organization and community in a better place than where they were when he started.
“He’s been a tremendous leader for the organization and a voice for the community,” said Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners and a member of the Caesars Foundation’s board of directors.
“I hate to see him leave but I understand where he’s at in life and wish him the best. He’ll be a tremendous loss.”
Finn, who is 67, originally wanted to work until he’s 70. But he joked that his wife, Jill, has been having too much fun since she retired as a school counselor and he didn’t want to miss out.
Faith, family and community have been pillars in Finn’s life, and they are among the reasons he’s stepping down from the foundation. He has young grandchildren in three different states, and wants to be able to travel more to see them as they grow.
There’s also the 40-acre family farm in Starlight that will keep Finn busy.
He will leave behind a professional legacy that includes being a part of the foundation when it pledged $20 million to build the Floyd County Family YMCA.
But while that part of his life may be coming to an end, the Southern Indiana native plans to continue his volunteerism, which has ranged from mentoring students to organizing fundraising to restore a historic Black church.
“I’ve always been impressed with the work philanthropic organizations have done in this community,” Finn said.
He started as a part-time executive director with the foundation, which had only been around about 18 months when he started. His first board meeting included the directors deciding to support the major financial commitment to constructing the YMCA.
Almost two decades later, the foundation’s office is housed on the third-floor of the Y, and Finn said the decision to construct the facility was a game-changer for downtown New Albany.
“Prior to that, there was hardly anything downtown, and I think people had given up on the idea of having a downtown,” Finn said. “I think with that commitment, especially once it started happening, it gave people a sense of ‘Yes, we can do this’.”
From its infancy, the foundation has expanded into having a sizable impact in Floyd County and beyond. Finn said some of his proudest moments have occurred when times were the worst.
As the economy faltered in 2008, the foundation launched its low-interest revolving loan fund to aid local businesses. Since 2009, the program has provided more than $3 million in loans.
When the pandemic forced business to shut down earlier this year, Caesars Foundation partnered with other local organizations to offer forgivable loans. Finn said about $1.2 million in loans has been dispersed to businesses in Floyd County and Clark County through the initiative.
Then there’s the board, which Finn said has maintained professionalism while charged with the important responsibility of distributing casino dollars in ways that best benefit the community.
“This board has always been completely transparent — let’s get out there to do good in the community. Let’s try to make it as apolitical of a process as possible,” Finn said. “I think the Caesars Foundation has a lot of integrity because of the board’s commitment to doing the right thing for the good of the community, and to being completely transparent.”
Finn’s contributions to the community stretch far beyond his full-time job. He’s been instrumental in establishing various volunteer groups including Friends of the Town Clock Church and Keep New Albany Clean and Green.
Keeping the city tidy is a passion for Finn. Walk with him for a few minutes outdoors and he’s likely to pick up a piece of trash or pull some weeds from a flower garden.
“To me, an attractive community is important,” Finn said.
But even more important to Finn is social justice and racial equality. He said his work with Town Clock Church, a link in the Underground Railroad that has undergone major renovations in recent years in an effort to preserve its history, has opened his eyes even more to how racism and inequality throughout the country’s history has led to many of the problems being experienced in contemporary times.
“It makes me ask, and all of us should ask, what can I do to eradicate some of that?,” he said.
Education is also of utmost importance to Finn. He’s volunteered for several years as a mentor and helped launch the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation.
“It’s hard for me to put into words the impact that I think Jerry has had in Floyd County and the Metro Louisville area,” said Tyler Bliss, executive director of the NA-FC Education Foundation.
“He was one of the founding board members and really one of the catalysts who started this organization back in 2005. Since then, the education foundation has been able to invest millions of dollars in education in Floyd County because of his vision of what this foundation should be.”
Bliss went on to reference several other volunteer efforts Finn has been involved in over the years.
“He will be greatly missed, but I have a feeling his activism and his volunteerism won’t go away even in retirement,” he said.
For Finn, giving back was ingrained in him ever since his childhood.
“I grew up being taught by our family that you get involved, you make a difference in any way that you can, you use the gifts and the talents that you have for the good of all,” he said.
“Mostly, it’s just about being a good human being.”
New Albany City Council President Bob Caesar, who has served multiple terms on the Caesars Foundation board including his current stint, said it would be hard to find anyone in Floyd County who would say a bad word about Finn.
“I don’t think Floyd County could have opened up the wishing well and gotten a better director than Jerry Finn,” Caesar said.
He added that Finn along with Rose Schilmiller, program director for the foundation, have made a great team.
“There just couldn’t have been a better union for the Caesars Foundation than Jerry and Rose,” Caesar said.
The executive director position has been advertised and resumes are being accepted by email at staff@caesarsfoundationfc.org.
Finn said the hope is that a new executive director will be hired by the end of the year, and that he can work with that person for three months before retiring.
“I’ve certainly been grateful for the opportunity that this has afforded me,” Finn said. “I hope that in some small way that I’ve been able to make a difference.”
